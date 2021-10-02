Queen of the South 1-0 Dunfermline: Supporters demand change after pitiful showing by Peter Grant’s Pars

Dunfermline supporters called for the resignation of boss Peter Grant after a dismal 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South left the Pars two points adrift at the foot of the Championship.

The Fifers remain without a league win all season and are ten points behind of the top four.

As it stands, a grim battle against relegation looks far more likely than a promotion push.

Against that backdrop, the travelling fans at Palmerston Park — who backed the players superbly — called, in fairly explicit fashion, for a change in the dugout after Lee Connelly’s late winner.

With the international break providing a fortnight without a fixture, this would appear to be a crossroads.

Have the Dunfermline board seen enough to believe Grant can turn this ailing ship around? If they have, it wasn’t on show in Dumfries.

The search for a hero

With two Pars supporters dressed as Batman and Robin in attendance, Dunfermline were in need of a hero.

Kai Kennedy sought to oblige but saw a speculative drive from distance deflect narrowly wide of Soloman Brynn’s post.

Dunfermline keeper Owain Fon Williams — sensational in Wednesday night’s 1-1 derby draw against Raith Rovers — then fielded a stinging drive from Connelly.

Those half-chances were the sum-total of a dire first period in the Dumfries drizzle.

Both sides appeared short on ideas and bereft of confidence.

Drawing a blank

The second period kicked off with Pars left-back Josh Edwards lashing a shot over the bar from all of 35 yards; a show of impetus, if not quality.

Alex Cooper, making just his second start for Queens — and first since July — then forced a sharp low save from Fon Williams after some fancy footwork in the box.

Kevin O’Hara passed up a super opportunity break the deadlock when he nodded an inch-perfect Dan Pybus delivery wide.

Kennedy almost unlocked the Queens defence with 20 minutes left on the clock. The on-loan Rangers man brilliantly wriggled away from three challenges but saw his fizzing low drive zip wide.

And it was Queens who bagged a crucial winner when a scramble in the penalty area saw the ball fall kindly for Connolly — and his finish with the outside of his boot was clinical.

As Grant walked down the make shift tunnel in the stand housing the away fans, he was subjected to a furious reaction.