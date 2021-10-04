3 Dunfermline talking points: Is there ANY way back for Peter Grant?

Dunfermline slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South to pile the pressure on embattled boss Peter Grant.

The rock-bottom Fifers are four points adrift of guaranteed safety and 10 points behind the Championship playoff places; the minimum expectation for any manager at East End Park.

With the international hiatus upon us, it promises to be a dramatic fortnight on Halbeath Road, one way or another.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from a fixture which felt like a crossroads in Dumfries.

A defining week?

There was never likely to be any snap sacking or emergency meetings following Saturday’s defeat.

It isn’t the way at East End Park.

Ross McArthur has never been a reactive chairman and, whatever decision is forthcoming, it will play out in a respectful manner after due process.

He displayed loyalty to previous managers Allan Johnston and Stevie Crawford when a section of the Pars’ fanbase were calling for a dismissal, albeit the clamour for change never reached this volume.

The key figures within DAFC Fussball GmbH, the club’s German owners, are also abroad, albeit that does not preclude them from attending gatherings in the digital age.

And given Dunfermline’s current plight and the strength of feeling among supporters, clarity — one way or another — can be expected this week.

Patience snaps

The anger of Dunfermline faithful was patently obvious on Saturday.

Perhaps it went too far.

Stewards should not be required to hold back individuals as they surge towards a football manager, regardless of results.

However, it should be noted that those fans, who were sold a title dream at the start of the season and are now mired in a relegation scrap, have been admirably supportive in recent weeks.

Dunfermline fans vent their fury as Peter Grant heads down the makeshift tunnel pic.twitter.com/1pXON7gX9m — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) October 2, 2021

In three successive draws against Inverness, Hamilton and Raith Rovers — out of context, not particularly laudable results — they backed the players superbly.

But patience snapped at Palmerston Park.

Eight games; no wins; bottom of the league; four goals scored (the worst record in the SPFL) — the atmosphere was downright toxic in the away end when the full-time whistle blew.

When anger reaches this point, it becomes difficult — and financially risky — to ignore.

Resigned to his fate

For all Dunfermline’s start to the season has been woeful, Grant has remained a positive, enthusiastic presence.

He never shirks a question and exudes confidence and positivity in the face of dreadful results.

But following defeat against Queens, Grant cut a downbeat, morose figure.

He has lost plenty of matches as Pars boss — too many, clearly — but this is the first time he has appeared dejected rather than defiant.

Grant has already made it clear that he will not walk away.

However, he did not sound like a man who expected to be the manager of Dunfermline Athletic when they face Kilmarnock on October 16.