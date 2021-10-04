Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Is there ANY way back for Peter Grant?

By Alan Temple
October 4 2021, 8.00am Updated: October 4 2021, 10.24pm
Dejection: Peter Grant

Dunfermline slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South to pile the pressure on embattled boss Peter Grant.

The rock-bottom Fifers are four points adrift of guaranteed safety and 10 points behind the Championship playoff places; the minimum expectation for any manager at East End Park.

With the international hiatus upon us, it promises to be a dramatic fortnight on Halbeath Road, one way or another.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from a fixture which felt like a crossroads in Dumfries.

A defining week?

There was never likely to be any snap sacking or emergency meetings following Saturday’s defeat.

It isn’t the way at East End Park.

Ross McArthur has never been a reactive chairman and, whatever decision is forthcoming, it will play out in a respectful manner after due process.

He displayed loyalty to previous managers Allan Johnston and Stevie Crawford when a section of the Pars’ fanbase were calling for a dismissal, albeit the clamour for change never reached this volume.

The key figures within DAFC Fussball GmbH, the club’s German owners, are also abroad, albeit that does not preclude them from attending gatherings in the digital age.

And given Dunfermline’s current plight and the strength of feeling among supporters, clarity — one way or another — can be expected this week.

Patience snaps

The anger of Dunfermline faithful was patently obvious on Saturday.

Perhaps it went too far.

Stewards should not be required to hold back individuals as they surge towards a football manager, regardless of results.

However, it should be noted that those fans, who were sold a title dream at the start of the season and are now mired in a relegation scrap, have been admirably supportive in recent weeks.

In three successive draws against Inverness, Hamilton and Raith Rovers — out of context, not particularly laudable results — they backed the players superbly.

But patience snapped at Palmerston Park.

Eight games; no wins; bottom of the league; four goals scored (the worst record in the SPFL) — the atmosphere was downright toxic in the away end when the full-time whistle blew.

When anger reaches this point, it becomes difficult — and financially risky — to ignore.

Resigned to his fate

For all Dunfermline’s start to the season has been woeful, Grant has remained a positive, enthusiastic presence.

Dejected Pars stars

He never shirks a question and exudes confidence and positivity in the face of dreadful results.

But following defeat against Queens, Grant cut a downbeat, morose figure.

He has lost plenty of matches as Pars boss — too many, clearly — but this is the first time he has appeared dejected rather than defiant.

Grant has already made it clear that he will not walk away.

However, he did not sound like a man who expected to be the manager of Dunfermline Athletic when they face Kilmarnock on October 16.

