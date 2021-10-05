Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dunfermline midfielder in ‘morale’ declaration amid Peter Grant pressure

By Alan Temple
October 5 2021, 7.30am
Allan in action

Dunfermline may be rock-bottom — but morale is not.

That’s the view of midfielder Paul Allan, who is adamant the Pars players believe they can turn their ailing campaign around.

A dire 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South on Saturday leaves the Fifers four point adrift of guaranteed Championship safety.

Manager Peter Grant remains under immense pressure, admitting at the weekend that he could have no complaints if he is dismissed during the international hiatus. 

But Allan said: “Training has been really good and positive.

“It has been good from pre-season until now. We have been working hard the whole time — but obviously we have not started well.

Queens celebrate Lee Connelly’s winner

“But morale is still high and we just need that win to kick us on and really get us going.

“It is not a great time for us to break off, after losing at Palmerston, but we will train this week and try and kick on for the game against Kilmarnock.”

Tidy

Allan, 20, made just his second ever league start for the Pars against Queens and was a rare silver lining.

He was tidy on the ball and stood up to the physical challenge.

However, it would be generous to suggest anyone in Dunfermline colours stood out.

“I have been chasing that league start since the beginning of the season,” Allan continued. “I want to be playing games for Dunfermline.

“So it was good to get that chance — but not the result we wanted.

“I felt comfortable from the start and, although I know the first-half especially was quite a scrappy game, when I got the ball I knew what I was going to do.

“It feels as though I have just been on the fringes of things.

“I had a good run in the Premier Sports Cup — and we did well in that — so it is just about trying to take that chance when it comes.”

