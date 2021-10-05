Dunfermline midfielder in ‘morale’ declaration amid Peter Grant pressure

Dunfermline may be rock-bottom — but morale is not.

That’s the view of midfielder Paul Allan, who is adamant the Pars players believe they can turn their ailing campaign around.

A dire 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South on Saturday leaves the Fifers four point adrift of guaranteed Championship safety.

Manager Peter Grant remains under immense pressure, admitting at the weekend that he could have no complaints if he is dismissed during the international hiatus.

But Allan said: “Training has been really good and positive.

“It has been good from pre-season until now. We have been working hard the whole time — but obviously we have not started well.

“But morale is still high and we just need that win to kick us on and really get us going.

“It is not a great time for us to break off, after losing at Palmerston, but we will train this week and try and kick on for the game against Kilmarnock.”

Tidy

Allan, 20, made just his second ever league start for the Pars against Queens and was a rare silver lining.

He was tidy on the ball and stood up to the physical challenge.

However, it would be generous to suggest anyone in Dunfermline colours stood out.

“I have been chasing that league start since the beginning of the season,” Allan continued. “I want to be playing games for Dunfermline.

“So it was good to get that chance — but not the result we wanted.

“I felt comfortable from the start and, although I know the first-half especially was quite a scrappy game, when I got the ball I knew what I was going to do.

“It feels as though I have just been on the fringes of things.

“I had a good run in the Premier Sports Cup — and we did well in that — so it is just about trying to take that chance when it comes.”