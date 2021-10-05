Arbroath’s on-loan Livingston ace Joel Nouble lands Championship player of the month award

Arbroath loan star Joel Nouble has been named cinch Championship player of the month.

The 25-year-old found the net twice in three appearances as the Lichties enjoyed an unbeaten September.

Nouble’s tally for the campaign stands at four goals and he has become an immediate fans’ favourite at Gayfield.

The 6ft4ins powerhouse arrived in Scottish football during the summer, penning a two-year deal with Livingston before being immediately farmed out to Arbroath.

Despite joining on a season-long loan deal, Livi — the lowest scorers in the Premiership — could recall the in-form marksman in January.

Nouble’s success makes it two in a row for Dick Campbell’s charges, with Michael McKenna having picked up the same gong for August.