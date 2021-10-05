Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath’s on-loan Livingston ace Joel Nouble lands Championship player of the month award

By Alan Temple
October 5 2021, 2.04pm Updated: October 5 2021, 2.12pm
Nouble celebrates
Nouble celebrates

Arbroath loan star Joel Nouble has been named cinch Championship player of the month.

The 25-year-old found the net twice in three appearances as the Lichties enjoyed an unbeaten September.

Nouble’s tally for the campaign stands at four goals and he has become an immediate fans’ favourite at Gayfield.

The 6ft4ins powerhouse arrived in Scottish football during the summer, penning a two-year deal with Livingston before being immediately farmed out to Arbroath.

Despite joining on a season-long loan deal, Livi — the lowest scorers in the Premiership — could recall the in-form marksman in January.

Nouble’s success makes it two in a row for Dick Campbell’s charges, with Michael McKenna having picked up the same gong for August.

From Chelsea to Cascadia: The incredible football journey of Arbroath’s ‘unique’ loan star Joel Nouble

More from The Courier