Steve Clarke: No chance Scotland will take the foot off World Cup accelerator against Faroe Islands

There is no chance the euphoric Scotland players will take their foot off the World Cup qualifying accelerator, according to manager Steve Clarke.

After the high of Hampden Park’s thrilling injury-time victory against Israel that has opened up a four-point gap in the battle for a play-off comes a Tuesday night clash with group minnows, the Faroe Islands.

Asked whether there could be a drop-off from one half of the double-header to the next, Clarke said: “None whatsoever.

“We’ve already spoken in the dressing room about it.

“It’s a good night, it’s a good second half, it’s three points.

“It’s just one more step on the road to Qatar.

“And that’s what we’ll focus on – the next game. We need three more points.”

There was certainly no ‘job done’ mindset when the players soaked up the acclaim coming from four side of the national stadium on Saturday night.

Clarke, who confirmed that Lyndon Dykes is now off penalty-taking duties after his first half miss, added: “I think at the end of the game, it was really just a little thank you and a ‘nice to see you again’.

“It’s been a while since this place was rocking like that. I can understand why the players went out there. It was more or less for the players to say thank you to the fans.

“Then the fans have the chance to say thanks to the players on the way back.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that this is a group of players who want to do well for their country and want to be successful for their country. And they show it.

“Every time they go on to the pitch, they show it. And they showed it again in the second half.”