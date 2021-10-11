Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Clarke: No chance Scotland will take the foot off World Cup accelerator against Faroe Islands

By Eric Nicolson
October 11 2021, 6.00am
Steve Clarke with his captain, Andy Robertson during the 3-2 defeat of Isreal.

There is no chance the euphoric Scotland players will take their foot off the World Cup qualifying accelerator, according to manager Steve Clarke.

After the high of Hampden Park’s thrilling injury-time victory against Israel that has opened up a four-point gap in the battle for a play-off comes a Tuesday night clash with group minnows, the Faroe Islands.

Asked whether there could be a drop-off from one half of the double-header to the next, Clarke said: “None whatsoever.

“We’ve already spoken in the dressing room about it.

“It’s a good night, it’s a good second half, it’s three points.

“It’s just one more step on the road to Qatar.

“And that’s what we’ll focus on – the next game. We need three more points.”

There was certainly no ‘job done’ mindset when the players soaked up the acclaim coming from four side of the national stadium on Saturday night.

Clarke, who confirmed that Lyndon Dykes is now off penalty-taking duties after his first half miss, added: “I think at the end of the game, it was really just a little thank you and a ‘nice to see you again’.

“It’s been a while since this place was rocking like that. I can understand why the players went out there. It was more or less for the players to say thank you to the fans.

“Then the fans have the chance to say thanks to the players on the way back.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that this is a group of players who want to do well for their country and want to be successful for their country. And they show it.

“Every time they go on to the pitch, they show it. And they showed it again in the second half.”

