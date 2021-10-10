Jack Hendry: One football high after another for former Dundee defender

An error occurred. Please try again.

The football highs keep coming for former Dundee defender Jack Hendry.

After sharing the pitch with, and earning a draw against, PSG’s superstars of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe and beating RB Leipzig, the Club Brugge centre-back has now been able to drink-in the joy of an injury-time winner at a packed Hampden Park.

Hendry could claim an assist for Scott McTominay’s dramatic back-post goal to make it 3-2 against Israel and put Scotland four points ahead in the battle for a World Cup qualifying play-off spot with just three game left.

And he’s determined he won’t be coming back down to earth in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday night.

Shall we watch that one again? 🤩 Here’s all the goals and drama from an electric Hampden Park as @ScotlandNT beat Israel thanks to that injury time winner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/kUiiJapmoh — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 9, 2021

“I got a glance on it and just tried to put it into the area at the back post and thankfully Scott was there to put it in,” said Hendry. “It was amazing.

“The scenes at the end – growing up, those are the moments you want to have.

“I’m so thankful the fans were here to get us over the line.

In our hands

“It’s in our hands now. It was extremely important on Saturday to get the result to maintain all the hard work we’ve done, especially in Austria.

“We didn’t want to throw that away.

“We’ve got two difficult away games and then a difficult game at home but it’s totally in our hands now, which is the position we wanted to put ourselves in.

“Every game we go into we have to adapt to circumstances. Tuesday will be a totally different arena and place, and we have to adapt to those surroundings.

“I’m sure with what we’re building in the changing room we will do that.”

Trying to put the last few weeks with club and country into perspective, Hendry added: “It’s on a trajectory at the minute and I want to keep it that way.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of improving to do.

“These are exciting times for me – when I go back we’ve got Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I’ve learned so much in these past few games and hopefully that can continue and will help the national team as well.”