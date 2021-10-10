Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Jack Hendry: One football high after another for former Dundee defender

By Eric Nicolson
October 10 2021, 10.30pm
Scotland's Jack Hendry celebrates after assisting team-mate Scott McTominay to score.

The football highs keep coming for former Dundee defender Jack Hendry.

After sharing the pitch with, and earning a draw against, PSG’s superstars of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe and beating RB Leipzig, the Club Brugge centre-back has now been able to drink-in the joy of an injury-time winner at a packed Hampden Park.

Hendry could claim an assist for Scott McTominay’s dramatic back-post goal to make it 3-2 against Israel and put Scotland four points ahead in the battle for a World Cup qualifying play-off spot with just three game left.

And he’s determined he won’t be coming back down to earth in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday night.

“I got a glance on it and just tried to put it into the area at the back post and thankfully Scott was there to put it in,” said Hendry. “It was amazing.

“The scenes at the end – growing up, those are the moments you want to have.

“I’m so thankful the fans were here to get us over the line.

In our hands

“It’s in our hands now. It was extremely important on Saturday to get the result to maintain all the hard work we’ve done, especially in Austria.

“We didn’t want to throw that away.

“We’ve got two difficult away games and then a difficult game at home but it’s totally in our hands now, which is the position we wanted to put ourselves in.

“Every game we go into we have to adapt to circumstances. Tuesday will be a totally different arena and place, and we have to adapt to those surroundings.

“I’m sure with what we’re building in the changing room we will do that.”

Trying to put the last few weeks with club and country into perspective, Hendry added: “It’s on a trajectory at the minute and I want to keep it that way.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of improving to do.

“These are exciting times for me – when I go back we’ve got Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I’ve learned so much in these past few games and hopefully that can continue and will help the national team as well.”

5 Scotland talking points: The ultimate game of two halves as Scots dump Israel to take huge step towards World Cup play-off

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]