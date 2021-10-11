Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
World Cup play-off explainer: Scotland’s road to Qatar 2022

By Eric Nicolson
October 11 2021, 3.30pm Updated: October 11 2021, 5.37pm
Will the Scots still be smiling when this World Cup qualifying marathon comes to an end?

Scotland are strong favourites to secure second place in their World Cup qualifying group and with it a place in the play-offs to make it to Qatar 2022.

Courier Sport examines the path that is opening up in front of Steve Clarke’s men after Saturday evening’s dramatic 3-2 win against Israel and the obstacles still to be negotiated.

Finishing the Group F job should be a given now, surely?

Scotland have a healthy four-point advantage over the nation they have just defeated and the same on Austria.

It means the most they need from their three remaining fixtures is two victories.

Realistically, they probably won’t even require that.

With the Faroe Islands and Moldova up next the smart money is on the final match against runaway leaders Denmark being a dead rubber in terms of the runners-up spot – a prospect that looked fanciful after the Scots’ slow start.

 

So to the play-offs then – how many places are up for grabs in Europe?

Just the three unfortunately.

The 10 group runners-up and the two highest-ranked teams from the Nations League who have not already qualified or finished in a runners-up spot make up the 12 fighting it out for those slots.

There will be three four-team play-off paths to settle things.

 

That means two rounds then?

Indeed it does.

Just like for the recent European Championships.

Again, the format will consist of two, single-match knockout rounds.

The semi-finals will be hosted by the six best-ranked runners-up from the qualifying group stage.

Then the finals will be determined by an unweighted draw.

 

Are Scotland likely to be one of the ‘home’ six for the semis?

Yes.

Well, kind of.

A lot can change in the last three matches across all the different groups.

But as it stands, the Scots are in the top six.

It should be noted that points against the sixth-placed team in the group, Moldova, won’t count as some sections only have five nations in them.

And, that last-day clash with Denmark has the potential to scupper those semi-final seeding hopes.

If the music stopped now, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland and Albania would be at home and the Czech Republic, Norway, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Wales and Austria would be away.

Whatever permutations you come up with, it’s almost certain that Clarke’s side would have to beat a top level opponent to make it two major finals in a row.

 

When are the play-offs to be played?

The semi-finals are scheduled for March 24 and 25, 2022 and then the finals will be on March 28 and 29.

Let’s be optimistic and put the draw for the Qatar World Cup finals in the diary while we’re at it – April 2022.

At that point the 13 European nations will join the 19 countries to have qualified from the other five Fifa confederations and be separated into four pots based on their Fifa world rankings.

Uefa can have a maximum of two teams in the same group.

