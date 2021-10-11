Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Scotland hitting top form again under Steve Clarke as race to Qatar 2022 World Cup heats up

By Eric Nicolson
October 11 2021, 10.30pm
Scotland Manager Steve Clarke during a training session at Oriam.

Scotland have got a welcome habit of hitting top gear when it really matters under Steve Clarke.

And the national team coach can see the signs that his side are on their way to proving that again.

The Scots found top form to surge into the Euro 2020 finals on the back of a long undefeated run.

And if they can replicate that with a strong finish to their World Cup qualifying group and the subsequent play-offs, it will be two major championships in a row.

“I look at this group and leading into the Nations League play-offs, we went eight games unbeaten,” said Clarke.

“So that tells me that this group of players understands what they have to do, how they have to arrive in certain games, what state of mind they have to be in to get the next result and the next result.

“Hopefully we can show that against the Faroes.

“If we can continue this unbeaten run all the way into the play-offs in March that would be fantastic for us.”

Direct Faroe Islands

Victory against the Faroe Islands will make it four on the bounce but Clarke has warned his players to expect a physical test in Torshavn.

“The Faroes have their own way of playing,” he said.

“The goalkeeper has a very long kick. I’m not saying they always play direct but they have the option to be long and direct and be straight at your back four or back five.

“So there are different problems to the ones that Israel gave us the other night. That’s something we have touched on in training and we will touch on again in the meetings.

“There’s a raucous home support who also get right behind their team and the (artificial) pitch is just another part of the process that means it is going to be a difficult night for us.

“It’s a night we have to handle and handle well to come out with the three points we want.”

Che Adams has dropped out of the squad through injury, while Grant Hanley returns from suspension.

“Grant is another option in the middle of defence,” said Clarke. “The big man has been terrific for me since he came back into the fold – one of our most consistent performers.”

World Cup play-off explainer: Scotland’s road to Qatar 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]