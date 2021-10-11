Scotland hitting top form again under Steve Clarke as race to Qatar 2022 World Cup heats up

Scotland have got a welcome habit of hitting top gear when it really matters under Steve Clarke.

And the national team coach can see the signs that his side are on their way to proving that again.

The Scots found top form to surge into the Euro 2020 finals on the back of a long undefeated run.

And if they can replicate that with a strong finish to their World Cup qualifying group and the subsequent play-offs, it will be two major championships in a row.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says his side 'must back up' their dramatic World Cup qualifier win over Israel with victory against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/huaSa8mlUV — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 11, 2021

“I look at this group and leading into the Nations League play-offs, we went eight games unbeaten,” said Clarke.

“So that tells me that this group of players understands what they have to do, how they have to arrive in certain games, what state of mind they have to be in to get the next result and the next result.

“Hopefully we can show that against the Faroes.

“If we can continue this unbeaten run all the way into the play-offs in March that would be fantastic for us.”

Direct Faroe Islands

Victory against the Faroe Islands will make it four on the bounce but Clarke has warned his players to expect a physical test in Torshavn.

“The Faroes have their own way of playing,” he said.

“The goalkeeper has a very long kick. I’m not saying they always play direct but they have the option to be long and direct and be straight at your back four or back five.

“So there are different problems to the ones that Israel gave us the other night. That’s something we have touched on in training and we will touch on again in the meetings.

“There’s a raucous home support who also get right behind their team and the (artificial) pitch is just another part of the process that means it is going to be a difficult night for us.

“It’s a night we have to handle and handle well to come out with the three points we want.”

Che Adams has dropped out of the squad through injury, while Grant Hanley returns from suspension.

“Grant is another option in the middle of defence,” said Clarke. “The big man has been terrific for me since he came back into the fold – one of our most consistent performers.”