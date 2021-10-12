Dick Campbell named Championship manager of the month as Arbroath toast award double

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has been named Glen’s Manager of the Month following an unbeaten September in the Championship.

The Lichties hammered Hamilton 4-0, won 2-0 at Queen of the South and held title favourites Kilmarnock 0-0 at Gayfield.

Campbell’s charges sit in third in the table, just four points behind leaders Inverness.

“I’m very proud to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Arbroath,” said Campbell.

“I have great support from my staff and we are all in it together.”

Campbell’s gong completes an awards double for the Angus outfit, with Joel Nouble having been named player of the month last week.

Arbroath travel to face Raith Rovers on Saturday in a clash between two of the Championship’s form sides.