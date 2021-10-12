Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Dick Campbell named Championship manager of the month as Arbroath toast award double

By Alan Temple
October 12 2021, 10.11am
Winner: Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has been named Glen’s Manager of the Month following an unbeaten September in the Championship.

The Lichties hammered Hamilton 4-0, won 2-0 at Queen of the South and held title favourites Kilmarnock 0-0 at Gayfield.

Campbell’s charges sit in third in the table, just four points behind leaders Inverness.

“I’m very proud to accept this award on behalf of everyone at Arbroath,” said Campbell.

“I have great support from my staff and we are all in it together.

Campbell’s gong completes an awards double for the Angus outfit, with Joel Nouble having been named player of the month last week. 

Arbroath travel to face Raith Rovers on Saturday in a clash between two of the Championship’s form sides.

Arbroath: Joel Nouble hails ‘inspirational’ big brother Frank as he reveals sibling rivalry with ex-Chelsea and West Ham United forward

