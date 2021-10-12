Dick Campbell stacking awards ‘beside the hot tub’ as Arbroath boss prepares to face ‘best football team in the league’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The number 36 is already firmly scrawled in Arbroath folklore.

Famously, it was the goal tally racked up by the Lichties against Bon Accord in an 1885 Scottish Cup tie.

That remains the largest legitimate margin of victory in World football.

However, there was another reason to toast those digits at Gayfield on Tuesday as boss Dick Campbell picked up his 36th manager of the month award.

The haul is testament to his dugout ability, remarkable longevity and — at the age of 67, with 34 years in coaching under his belt — Campbell shows no signs of slowing down.

Indeed, his biggest problem is where to put all the gongs.

“If you asked Ann-Marie [Campbell’s wife], she’ll tell you we’ve got a load up in the loft,” laughed Campbell.

“But, I actually built a bar above my hot tub.

“I suppose you could call it an out house. We’ve got tables, chairs and a TV — the works.

“I put up a few glass units and put a load of the awards in there. They look quite good.

“It’s a nice wee gesture because I am very appreciative of them — although there’s still a whole load that I can’t find!”

‘Embarrassing’

Campbell’s typically colourful reaction to earning recognition for an unbeaten September should not be mistaken for arrogance.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

“It’s a little bit embarrassing receiving an award because I don’t really do a lot,” he told Courier Sport.

“My brother [Ian, assistant manager], John Young [first-team coach] and big Rab [Douglas, goalkeeping coach] run the show up there.

“They deserve all the praise.”

Respect

Modesty aside, Arbroath will seek to continue a wonderful start to the campaign when they travel to face Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Lichties currently sit in third spot, just four points adrift of league leaders Inverness; extraordinarily heady heights for the part-time outfit.

Conversely, Rovers — with 10 points from a possible 12 in their most recent league outings — would leapfrog the Angus outfit with a win.

And Campbell is fulsome in his praise for the Fifers and boss John McGlynn.

“It’s a massive game this weekend, with the way results have gone,” he continued. “I’ve got an awful lot of respect for Raith Rovers. I think they are the best football team in the league.

“But I’ve never been scared of Rangers or Celtic, so I’ll certainly not be scared of Raith Rovers!

“The one thing I can guarantee is that they will need to play at their optimum if they are going to beat us.”