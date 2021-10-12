Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell stacking awards ‘beside the hot tub’ as Arbroath boss prepares to face ‘best football team in the league’

By Alan Temple
October 12 2021, 5.00pm Updated: October 12 2021, 6.38pm
Delight: Campbell
Delight: Campbell

The number 36 is already firmly scrawled in Arbroath folklore.

Famously, it was the goal tally racked up by the Lichties against Bon Accord in an 1885 Scottish Cup tie.

That remains the largest legitimate margin of victory in World football.

However, there was another reason to toast those digits at Gayfield on Tuesday as boss Dick Campbell picked up his 36th manager of the month award.

The haul is testament to his dugout ability, remarkable longevity and — at the age of 67, with 34 years in coaching under his belt — Campbell shows no signs of slowing down.

Indeed, his biggest problem is where to put all the gongs.

Campbell
Winner: Campbell

“If you asked Ann-Marie [Campbell’s wife], she’ll tell you we’ve got a load up in the loft,” laughed Campbell.

“But, I actually built a bar above my hot tub.

“I suppose you could call it an out house. We’ve got tables, chairs and a TV — the works.

“I put up a few glass units and put a load of the awards in there. They look quite good.

“It’s a nice wee gesture because I am very appreciative of them — although there’s still a whole load that I can’t find!”

‘Embarrassing’

Campbell’s typically colourful reaction to earning recognition for an unbeaten September should not be mistaken for arrogance.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

The Campbells either side of Courier Sport columnist Rab Douglas
Team: The Campbells either side of Courier Sport columnist Rab Douglas

“It’s a little bit embarrassing receiving an award because I don’t really do a lot,” he told Courier Sport.

“My brother [Ian, assistant manager], John Young [first-team coach] and big Rab [Douglas, goalkeeping coach] run the show up there.

“They deserve all the praise.”

Respect

Modesty aside, Arbroath will seek to continue a wonderful start to the campaign when they travel to face Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Lichties currently sit in third spot, just four points adrift of league leaders Inverness; extraordinarily heady heights for the part-time outfit.

Conversely, Rovers — with 10 points from a possible 12 in their most recent league outings — would leapfrog the Angus outfit with a win.

And Campbell is fulsome in his praise for the Fifers and boss John McGlynn.

“It’s a massive game this weekend, with the way results have gone,” he continued. “I’ve got an awful lot of respect for Raith Rovers. I think they are the best football team in the league.

“But I’ve never been scared of Rangers or Celtic, so I’ll certainly not be scared of Raith Rovers!

“The one thing I can guarantee is that they will need to play at their optimum if they are going to beat us.”

Arbroath: Joel Nouble hails ‘inspirational’ big brother Frank as he reveals sibling rivalry with ex-Chelsea and West Ham United forward

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]