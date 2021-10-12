Peter Grant: Dunfermline can still WIN the Championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Grant is adamant Dunfermline can still win the Championship — despite being four points adrift of guaranteed safety at the foot of the division.

The Pars remain winless in the league this term, scoring just four goals in their eight fixtures to date.

They are 15 points behind league leaders Inverness.

A 1-0 defeat at Queen of the South prior to the international break brought a furious reaction from travelling supporters calling for Grant to be dismissed.

However, the boss was backed in a subsequent statement from the board.

And, while Grant is far from ignorant of Dunfermline’s precarious plight, he remains convinced that the Fifers can transform a relegation battle into a promotion charge.

“We want to be first,” said Grant. “That’s the pressure and that’s why I wanted to be manager here.

“It’s why I understand everyone’s frustration.

“The levels have not been what I expect from this group and that has been disappointing.

“I expected to be much higher — I expected to be challenging as champions — and that’s what I want to do.

“The way the league has been, with teams beating each other, it has kept us in it.

“There is absolutely no doubt we can do it and I know the players are capable.”

Clock is ticking

Grant, however, is acutely aware that time is of the essence; not just in terms of Dunfermline’s wilting promotion hopes, but his own position as boss.

“I know, from my own personal point of view, I have to start winning games very quickly,” the former Scotland and Celtic coach acknowledged.

“I want to be the manager here for a long time and do that I’ve got to win games of football.”

Included within the very public vote of confidence Grant received from the East End Park board, sporting director Thomas Meggle made reference to a lengthy heart-to-heart following defeat at Palmerston Park.

“I spoke to them [Meggle and chairman Ross McArthur] after the game and again on Sunday,” continued Grant.

“I thought it was important to get in contact with them.

“But Thomas and the chairman understand the work we are putting in. They see it and I think they’re surprised by the way we’ve failed to perform at certain times.”

Support the players

Grant, however, has no problem with the criticism he has received from supporters and knows victory against Kilmarnock this weekend is the only way to assuage calls for him to step aside.

“I have never been one to tell supporters ‘do this, do that’,” added Grant. “I have no qualms about the criticism I am receiving.

“We are there to represent the fans and we are not representing them in a good light.

“The only thing I would always ask for is for them to support the players.

“No-one is trying to make mistakes.”