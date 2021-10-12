Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 Scotland talking points: It’s better to be lucky than good as Scots close in on World Cup play-off with late 1-0 win against Faroe Islands

By Eric Nicolson
October 12 2021, 10.10pm
Lyndon Dykes celebrates his late goal against the Faroe Islands.

Scotland got the win they needed in the Faroe Islands – but only just.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from an unconvincing, but priceless, victory that has taken Steve Clarke’s men to within one game of a World Cup qualifying play-off.

 

The Celtic core is no more

It doesn’t seem that long ago Scotland teams under Gordon Strachan and Alex McLeish were built around a Celtic-heavy core.

Five or six wasn’t uncommon.

That there were none starting for Clarke in Torshavn says plenty about the decline in standards at Parkhead.

The Scotland line-up was also significant in another regard.

The Scotland starting 11.

Not a single outfield player earns his weekly wage with a Scottish club.

Nine are based in England, and one in Belgium.

Considering the standard of the English top two divisions and that Jack Hendry’s Club Brugge are thriving in the Champions League, it’s a situation the likes of Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Wales would envy.

 

Another first half shocker

You wouldn’t have known this was a team with seven Premier League performers in it, mind you.

A ratio of three glorious chances to none in the Faroe Islands’ favour for that first half reflects well on nobody in the visiting team other than the goalkeeper.

For the second game in succession, there was an inexcusably ponderous opening 45.

Lessons from Saturday were not taken on board.

It was also worryingly panic-stricken at the back.

The three changes Clarke made to his team all had logic about them individually but when you viewed them as a collective, every part of the side was disrupted.

The back three was new, while there was a different wing-back, central midfielder and forward.

Ironically, having mentioned the lack of Celts in the side, it was the Hoops captain, Callum McGregor, who was missed most.

Scotland have been at their best – Wembley and the second half against Israel – when Billy Gilmour and McGregor have been on the pitch together and the play has been channelled through them.

Midway through the second half was too long to wait for them to be reunited.

 

Same old problem

Che Adams hasn’t exactly shone brightly in a Scotland shirt since he was eventually persuaded to sign up to the cause.

The Israel game was another average evening’s work to add to a growing list of them.

The Southampton man was injured for this one so Ryan Christie got the chance to stake a claim to be Lyndon Dykes’ partner.

He didn’t take it.

Thank goodness for the Dykes near post run that has been priceless in successive matches.

Limitations in attack will continue to hold this team back unless Adams can raise his level to match his reputation.

With Dykes and Christie suspended for the next match in Moldova, he’ll get another chance to do just that.

 

Better to be lucky than good

Beat bottom of the group Moldova to secure a play-off position with a game spare.

That’s the sort of scenario even a Scotland team with the issues mentioned above won’t make a mess of.

The job is all but done.

Then it will be a case of trying to secure a home tie in the play-off semi-final against Denmark at Hampden by finishing as one of the top six second-placed nations.

Momentum, in terms of results if not form, is with Scotland.

And so, you have to say, is good fortune.

Three crucial VAR decisions have gone in the Scots’ favour against Austria, Israel and now the Faroe Islands.

They were all correct calls but anybody who watches English Premier League football regularly would tell you how little that means when the off-pitch officials get involved.

It’s been many a year since the phrase ‘it’s better to be lucky than good’ has applied to Scotland so we’ll certainly not apologise for it.

World Cup play-off explainer: Scotland’s road to Qatar 2022

