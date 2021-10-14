Dunfermline: Craig Wighton draws on ‘toughest’ Hearts spell as ex-Dundee ace urges Pars to ‘handle pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline: Craig Wighton draws on ‘toughest’ Hearts spell as ex-Dundee ace urges Pars to ‘handle pressure’

By Alan Temple
October 14 2021, 7.30am
Wighton: Belief
Wighton: Belief

Craig Wighton has described his early spell at Hearts as ‘the toughest period of my career’ — but reckons it steeled him for Dunfermline’s travails.

By his own admission, Wighton struggled to make his mark after joining the Jambos from Dundee in 2018.

Starts were fleeting, performances were inconsistent and results proved hard to come by.

He endured relegation to the Championship during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign, albeit he spent the final weeks of the season on loan at Arbroath — and thriving.

Wighton also featured in two Scottish Cup finals in a formative couple of years at Tynecastle.

All of which has given him a sense of perspective regarding the challenges ahead.

Wighton in action for Hearts

“The toughest period of my career was probably the first couple of seasons at Hearts,” recalled Wighton.

“Things weren’t going well for me personally and I wasn’t playing as much as I would have liked.

“When I was playing, I wasn’t doing enough to stay in the team.

“I think there has been a period similar to this at every club I’ve been at, which you can draw from.

There are a few younger guys who are not used to it — but the majority of this group have been through this before or had pressure on them since they came into the first-team.

“It is part of the game and you need to deal with it.”

Massive

That pressure will be stark when Kilmarnock visit East End Park on Saturday.

Dunfermline remain rock bottom of the Championship, without a victory and having scored just four goals in eight matches.

However, boss Peter Grant is adamant that catching leaders Inverness — 15 points ahead of the Pars — is not out of the question in a cut-throat division.

While more modest in his aspirations, Wighton is similarly confident that circumstance can change swiftly.

“A couple of wins turns the whole situation around,” he added.

“It is only eight games into the season. It is a long season and plenty of points to play for. The gap is not massive.

“But, we can’t be sitting here a few weeks down the line saying the same things over and over.

“We are still positive and the confidence is there but we need to go and show that.”

The Pars trail Tommy Wright’s Killie by 12 points going into the showdown in Fife, but Wighton is far from cowed by the standings.

He added: “I don’t think there is much in terms of difference between all the teams in the league.

“Our best performance was probably against Inverness [0-0 draw], who are top of the Championship. We know that we can beat these teams.”

Dunfermline: Paul Allan hails Dundee coach and recalls Benfica adventure

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]