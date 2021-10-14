Caroline Weir: Top 5 wonder goals scored by Fife’s Manchester City star

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland star Caroline Weir has produced another stunning goal to add to her impressive collection.

The Fife-born midfielder, who plays in the Women’s Super League for Manchester City, was at her brilliant best in her team’s 5-1 win over Everton in the Continental Cup.

Courier Sport picks a top five from a career that has seen the Dunfermline Athletic fan become one of the stars of English club football, represent Scotland at a World Cup and Britain at an Olympic Games.

1 Against Everton this week

For the most recent one, Weir controlled a headed clearance on her chest, then thigh, before beating two defenders and completing the magnificent solo goal with a composed side-foot finish.

2 Breaking Manchester United hearts part one

A purer left foot strike you couldn’t wish to see.

In front of a 31,000 Etihad crowd, against City’s local rivals in the 2019/20 season opener, Weir intercepted a United pass at full stretch with her right boot, nudged it forward with her second touch and then sent a 25-yarder arrowing into the top corner.

It earned her a nomination for the prestigious Fifa Puskas Goal of the Year Award – the first Scot to achieve that honour.

3 Breaking Manchester United hearts part two

This one was probably even better!

In 2021, City beat United 3-0 and Weir’s goal was the pick of them.

It was a drag back to leave a United defender flummoxed that created space and then this time she came up with a chipped finish over keeper Mary Earps, rather than putting the laces through the ball.

The goal went viral on social media.

Quite right too.

4 The free-kick for Scotland at Hampden Park

Set-pieces outside the box are like penalties when you’ve got a wand of a left foot, like Weir.

Nearly 20,000 supporters were in the national stadium – a record attendance – to see Shelley Kerr’s team in action against Jamaica ahead of the 2019 World Cup finals.

With the score at 1-1, Erin Cuthbert was fouled about 20 yards, from where Weir produced a trademark free-kick to put the Scots in front.

5 Over 30 yards out for Liverpool

Weir moved to City from Liverpool, with whom in May 2017 she had scored the first of her Super League wonder goals.

Playing against Sunderland, the opposition didn’t get a touch after Weir controlled a goal-kick exquisitely, drove forward out of midfield and lofted a shot from more than 30 yards out over the stranded keeper.