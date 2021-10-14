Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caroline Weir: Top 5 wonder goals scored by Fife’s Manchester City star

By Eric Nicolson
October 14 2021, 1.30pm Updated: October 14 2021, 1.56pm
Caroline Weir has scored another stunning solo goal.
Scotland star Caroline Weir has produced another stunning goal to add to her impressive collection.

The Fife-born midfielder, who plays in the Women’s Super League for Manchester City, was at her brilliant best in her team’s 5-1 win over Everton in the Continental Cup.

Courier Sport picks a top five from a career that has seen the Dunfermline Athletic fan become one of the stars of English club football, represent Scotland at a World Cup and Britain at an Olympic Games.

 

1 Against Everton this week

For the most recent one, Weir controlled a headed clearance on her chest, then thigh, before beating two defenders and completing the magnificent solo goal with a composed side-foot finish.

 

2 Breaking Manchester United hearts part one

A purer left foot strike you couldn’t wish to see.

In front of a 31,000 Etihad crowd, against City’s local rivals in the 2019/20 season opener, Weir intercepted a United pass at full stretch with her right boot, nudged it forward with her second touch and then sent a 25-yarder arrowing into the top corner.

It earned her a nomination for the prestigious Fifa Puskas Goal of the Year Award – the first Scot to achieve that honour.

 

3 Breaking Manchester United hearts part two

This one was probably even better!

In 2021, City beat United 3-0 and Weir’s goal was the pick of them.

It was a drag back to leave a United defender flummoxed that created space and then this time she came up with a chipped finish over keeper Mary Earps, rather than putting the laces through the ball.

The goal went viral on social media.

Quite right too.

 

4 The free-kick for Scotland at Hampden Park

Set-pieces outside the box are like penalties when you’ve got a wand of a left foot, like Weir.

Nearly 20,000 supporters were in the national stadium – a record attendance – to see Shelley Kerr’s team in action against Jamaica ahead of the 2019 World Cup finals.

With the score at 1-1, Erin Cuthbert was fouled about 20 yards, from where Weir produced a trademark free-kick to put the Scots in front.

5 Over 30 yards out for Liverpool

Weir moved to City from Liverpool, with whom in May 2017 she had scored the first of her Super League wonder goals.

Playing against Sunderland, the opposition didn’t get a touch after Weir controlled a goal-kick exquisitely, drove forward out of midfield and lofted a shot from more than 30 yards out over the stranded keeper.

