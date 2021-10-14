Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell ready for Joel Nouble’s Livingston return: ‘It’s not rocket science!’

By Alan Temple
October 14 2021, 12.30pm
Family atmosphere: Nouble and The Campbells
Family atmosphere: Nouble and The Campbells

Dick Campbell admits he is resigned to losing Arbroath hero Joel Nouble in January.

Nouble, 25, has rippled the net four times in 10 outings for the Lichties, terrorising defences with his hulking stature, direct running and eye for goal.

He was named Championship player of the month for September last week, capping a superb start to the campaign.

Meanwhile, Nouble’s parent club, Livingston, are the lowest scorers in the Premiership and one point off the bottom of the table.

Dominating: Nouble

“I’ve already said to Davie [Martindale, Livingston manager] that I know Joel is going back there in January,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“And so he should be — Davie is at the wrong end of the table and I’ve got the best striker in this league! It’s not rocket science.

“Joel has been a phenomenon.

“When Joel accepted that [player of the month] award last week, he was almost crying and said he’s never been happier at a football club in his life.

“He’s just a lovely big lad and will have all my support when he goes back to Livingston.”

Compare

However, Campbell is far from downbeat about the prospect.

He has faced the challenge of replacing a prolific loan star before — most recently when Jack Hamilton returned to Livi during the summer — and has irons in the fire.

“We’ve plenty of games left with Joel — and a lot of points to play for,” continued Campbell.

“But, Anton Dowds scored two great goals against Aberdeen [in a bounce game] — we beat them 3-1 — and that’s a message to me that he wants Nouble’s jersey.

“I’ve also got a boy coming up from England in the next fortnight and I’ll compare and see if he’s better than what I’ve got.”

Gentle giant

When Nouble does depart, Campbell is adamant he will leave Angus having made a lasting contribution to the club and the community.

He added: “Joel went up to the Arbroath Community Trust last Tuesday and Thursday.

“He spent an hour-and-a-half there each time and gave a talk to all the kids.

“That’s a really nice thing to do and, in my opinion, what footballers should do.

“He is a very popular guy and has made a real impact on the club and the whole town — he’s more popular in Arbroath than me, now!

Arbroath: Joel Nouble hails ‘inspirational’ big brother Frank as he reveals sibling rivalry with ex-Chelsea and West Ham United forward

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]