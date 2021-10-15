Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline: Chairman Ross McArthur ‘hurt’ by malaise as boss Peter Grant reveals Thomas Meggle rapport

By Alan Temple
October 15 2021, 7.30am
Grant and McArthur
Grant and McArthur

Peter Grant insists he deserves the flak following Dunfermline’s dire start to the season — not chairman Ross McArthur.

The Pars board gave Grant a contentious vote of confidence last week despite a disgruntled portion of the support calling for change.

Courier Sport understands that disenchantment spilled over, with some directors — including McArthur — subjected to unacceptable abuse, both online and in person.

However, Grant is adamant that anyone who believes McArthur is ambivalent to Dunfermline’s position is hugely mistaken.

And Grant is desperate to vindicate the backing he has received.

Under pressure: Grant

“Whether you are the chairman, selling tickets, or shifting merchandise — everything will always come back to how the football club does,” said Grant.

“It helps everyone else have an easier time if I am doing my job right and getting results.

“I take full, sole responsibility for that.

“Everyone needs to remember that Ross [McArthur] is a Dunfermline die-hard. He is a supporter of the club.

“I’ve seen guys at other clubs who have no affiliation — it doesn’t hurt them when you lose.

“Well, I know how Ross hurts as a supporter when we are losing games; never mind as the chairman. I’m trying to relieve that hurt.”

Proving people right

Dunfermline sit at the foot of the Championship, without a league victory and four points adrift of guaranteed safety.

With Grant cognisant of the need for results — and swiftly — Saturday’s visit of Kilmarnock looms large.

“Nothing would give me greater pleasure than turning everything around and making everyone happy, in terms of the directors who have stood by me,” added Grant.

Pars chairman McArthur

“I understand that their responsibility is picking the right guy for the job and I believe I am that person.

“I want to do well, not to prove anybody wrong — but to prove people right who thought I was the man for this job.”

Thomas Meggle support

While McArthur, a member of the SPFL board as well as Pars chairman, sits at the head of the table, decisions ultimately fall to German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

The most visible member of that consortium, which possesses a 75.1 per cent stake in the club, is sporting director Thomas Meggle.

Grant, left, and Meggle

And Grant is relishing the rapport he has developed with the former St Pauli player and coach.

“I’m lucky to have two fantastic lieutenants in Shieldsy [assistant, Greg Shields] and Steven [Whittaker, first-team coach], who are young men but know the game very well,” added Grant.

“But sometimes it is better to get a view from out-with and above.

“I’ve had conversations with Thomas [Meggle]. He has been involved in football for a long time and has been through certain situations and understands things — whether on the playing or coaching side.

“I know how excited they [investors] were to come into Dunfermline and the expectations were a big selling point for them.

“I want to prove how big this club can be — and stop talking about it!”

