Dunfermline: Chairman Ross McArthur ‘hurt’ by malaise as boss Peter Grant reveals Thomas Meggle rapport

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Grant insists he deserves the flak following Dunfermline’s dire start to the season — not chairman Ross McArthur.

The Pars board gave Grant a contentious vote of confidence last week despite a disgruntled portion of the support calling for change.

Courier Sport understands that disenchantment spilled over, with some directors — including McArthur — subjected to unacceptable abuse, both online and in person.

However, Grant is adamant that anyone who believes McArthur is ambivalent to Dunfermline’s position is hugely mistaken.

And Grant is desperate to vindicate the backing he has received.

“Whether you are the chairman, selling tickets, or shifting merchandise — everything will always come back to how the football club does,” said Grant.

“It helps everyone else have an easier time if I am doing my job right and getting results.

“I take full, sole responsibility for that.

“Everyone needs to remember that Ross [McArthur] is a Dunfermline die-hard. He is a supporter of the club.

“I’ve seen guys at other clubs who have no affiliation — it doesn’t hurt them when you lose.

“Well, I know how Ross hurts as a supporter when we are losing games; never mind as the chairman. I’m trying to relieve that hurt.”

Proving people right

Dunfermline sit at the foot of the Championship, without a league victory and four points adrift of guaranteed safety.

With Grant cognisant of the need for results — and swiftly — Saturday’s visit of Kilmarnock looms large.

“Nothing would give me greater pleasure than turning everything around and making everyone happy, in terms of the directors who have stood by me,” added Grant.

“I understand that their responsibility is picking the right guy for the job and I believe I am that person.

“I want to do well, not to prove anybody wrong — but to prove people right who thought I was the man for this job.”

Thomas Meggle support

While McArthur, a member of the SPFL board as well as Pars chairman, sits at the head of the table, decisions ultimately fall to German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH.

The most visible member of that consortium, which possesses a 75.1 per cent stake in the club, is sporting director Thomas Meggle.

And Grant is relishing the rapport he has developed with the former St Pauli player and coach.

“I’m lucky to have two fantastic lieutenants in Shieldsy [assistant, Greg Shields] and Steven [Whittaker, first-team coach], who are young men but know the game very well,” added Grant.

“But sometimes it is better to get a view from out-with and above.

“I’ve had conversations with Thomas [Meggle]. He has been involved in football for a long time and has been through certain situations and understands things — whether on the playing or coaching side.

“I know how excited they [investors] were to come into Dunfermline and the expectations were a big selling point for them.

“I want to prove how big this club can be — and stop talking about it!”