Matej Poplatnik v Joel Nouble: Who will be the Lions’ King when Livingston loanees clash in Raith Rovers – Arbroath showdown?

Arbroath’s visit to Raith Rovers is not lacking in intrigue.

An opportunity for the Kirkcaldy club to leapfrog the Lichties.

A chance for Joel Nouble and Dick Campbell to toast their player and manager of the month awards with another triumph.

However, an additional subplot to the Fife fixture is the battle between Arbroath talisman Nouble and in-form Matej Poplatnik — both of whom are on loan from Livingston.

So which of the Lions will roar the loudest at Stark’s Park?

The story so far

Nouble was snapped up by Livi following a successful trial period — which, ironically, included a friendly against Arbroath — and was farmed out to Gayfield.

His impact was immediate. Defenders struggled to cope with his fluid positioning, direct running and daunting physicality.

In the six games between the 2-2 draw against Ayr United on August 8 and the 2-0 win at Queen of the South on September 18, he scored four goals and claimed three assists.

Poplatnik has been a slow-burner by comparison.

The Slovenian’s debut came in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Cowdenbeath. Rovers won 1-0 but Poplatnik missed a glaring opportunity.

“I feel angry because I should have scored that good chance,” he told Courier Sport after the match.

It would take three months for that anger to be assuaged.

His brace from the bench against Kilmarnock on October 2 ended the drought and helped Rovers to a 3-1 victory.

When Poplatnik entered the fray against East Fife seven days later, the confidence and swagger was back and he soon rippled the net once more.

Poplatnik has scored three goals in his last 50 minutes on the pitch.

Perhaps he is now the in-form goal-getter.

What to expect

Nouble was described as the most unique footballer in Scotland by teammate Michael McKenna.

He can dominate in the air, drift to the flanks, drop deep and has moments of uncommon grace for a man of 6ft4ins.

Formerly a left-winger in England, he is far more than an old fashioned number nine.

Poplatnik, meanwhile, faces a battle with Ethon Varian to start against the Lichties and, should he win that, his role will be more traditional.

Boss John McGlynn demands tireless graft, an ability to hold the ball up and a deft touch to link with Aidan Connolly, Dario Zanatta and the advancing Rovers midfielders.

He has the work-rate and technique for the job and — now brimming with belief after a few goals — poses a threat in the box.

Similar drive

The pair may be different in terms of stature and skill-set, but Nouble and Poplatnik share a drive to win.

Nouble has spoken about his dream of following in the footsteps of Yaya Toure and Didier Drogba by representing the Ivory Coast.

He told Courier Sport: “I have a lot of work to do to get that but you have to be ambitious. My mindset is to set big goals and reach for them.”

The sentiments and tone echo Poplatnik’s words when asked about the prospect of him firing Rovers to the Premiership promised land.

He said: “If you are a footballer and don’t embrace the big challenges, then it is better to stop playing and give someone else the shirt. Go and do another job.”

Whoever comes out on the losing side at Stark’s Park on Saturday, it will not be for the want of drive or determination.

The future

Nouble’s love affair with Arbroath is likely to be a whirlwind romance.

As boss Dick Campbell told Courier Sport this week, ‘it’s not rocket science’ that Livingston — the Premiership’s lowest scorers — will recall the imposing marksman in January.

Poplatnik, meanwhile, is four years Nouble’s senior and unlikely to line up for the West Lothian outfit this season.

Having arrived at the Tony Macaroni Arena in the summer of 2020, his ship looks to have sailed in terms of making his mark at Livi.

McGlynn will hope that their loss can be Raith Rovers’ gain as they seek to mount a promotion push.