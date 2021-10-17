Peter Grant: Dunfermline star was ‘sick five or six times’ during Kilmarnock thriller

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peter Grant has hailed Dan Pybus as ‘a shining light’ for Dunfermline after revealing the midfielder was sick on the pitch six times on Saturday.

The former Sunderland and Queen of the South man was battling a nasty bug through much of last week.

Feeling at his worst, Pybus was forced to phone Grant in the early hours of the morning to inform the Pars gaffer that he would not be able to make training.

Courier Sport understands the 23-year-old only managed one full session ahead of the visit of Kilmarnock.

Yet, Pybus declared himself fit for the crucial Killie clash and, given the circumstances, produced a heroic 63-minute showing alongside the excellent Paul Allan before making way for Kai Kennedy.

“Dan got out his sick bed to play and great credit to him,” lauded Grant. “He was sick five or six times in the first half, which is incredible really.

“But the kid wanted to keep playing.

“I always liked Dan as a player when I played against him. He is very effective. He has a brilliant attitude to his game; a fantastic work ethic.

“He texted me at 4.30am during the week telling me he was ill and asking if he could take the next day off.

“So, we kept him away from the players, but he then comes into the team and puts a shift in.”

Grant added: “Dan is a shining light in the way he goes about his business and, while people might say ‘he didn’t do this or that’, the one thing you can never doubt is his commitment.”

Pride

Pybus’ fortitude mirrored the Pars’ overall display as they claimed a thrilling 2-2 draw against Tommy Wright’s visitors.

Dom Thomas, starting a game for the first time since August 7, cancelled out Callum Hendry’s second half opener — only for Oli Shaw to restore Killie’s lead within 60 seconds.

But Dunfermline kept plugging away and notched a richly-merited leveller through Aaron Comrie on the 95-minute mark.

Although the Fifers are still bottom of the Championship without a league victory — a miserable state of affairs — it was perhaps their most heartening showing of the league campaign to date.

“I can’t fault my players’ effort or commitment,” added Grant. “I don’t care what they do as long as they give me everything on that football pitch and, to a man, they did that.

“It would have been easy to throw the towel in and let the heads drop, with the run of games we have been on.”