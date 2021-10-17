Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Peter Grant: Dunfermline star was ‘sick five or six times’ during Kilmarnock thriller

By Alan Temple
October 17 2021, 9.00am Updated: October 17 2021, 10.34am
Impressed: Grant
Impressed: Grant

Peter Grant has hailed Dan Pybus as ‘a shining light’ for Dunfermline after revealing the midfielder was sick on the pitch six times on Saturday.

The former Sunderland and Queen of the South man was battling a nasty bug through much of last week.

Feeling at his worst, Pybus was forced to phone Grant in the early hours of the morning to inform the Pars gaffer that he would not be able to make training.

Courier Sport understands the 23-year-old only managed one full session ahead of the visit of Kilmarnock.

Yet, Pybus declared himself fit for the crucial Killie clash and, given the circumstances, produced a heroic 63-minute showing alongside the excellent Paul Allan before making way for Kai Kennedy.

Gutsy: Pybus

“Dan got out his sick bed to play and great credit to him,” lauded Grant. “He was sick five or six times in the first half, which is incredible really.

“But the kid wanted to keep playing.

“I always liked Dan as a player when I played against him. He is very effective. He has a brilliant attitude to his game; a fantastic work ethic.

“He texted me at 4.30am during the week telling me he was ill and asking if he could take the next day off.

“So, we kept him away from the players, but he then comes into the team and puts a shift in.”

Grant added: “Dan is a shining light in the way he goes about his business and, while people might say ‘he didn’t do this or that’, the one thing you can never doubt is his commitment.”

Pride

Pybus’ fortitude mirrored the Pars’ overall display as they claimed a thrilling 2-2 draw against Tommy Wright’s visitors.

Dom Thomas, starting a game for the first time since August 7, cancelled out Callum Hendry’s second half opener — only for Oli Shaw to restore Killie’s lead within 60 seconds.

Huge goal: Comrie

But Dunfermline kept plugging away and notched a richly-merited leveller through Aaron Comrie on the 95-minute mark.

Although the Fifers are still bottom of the Championship without a league victory — a miserable state of affairs — it was perhaps their most heartening showing of the league campaign to date. 

“I can’t fault my players’ effort or commitment,” added Grant. “I don’t care what they do as long as they give me everything on that football pitch and, to a man, they did that.

“It would have been easy to throw the towel in and let the heads drop, with the run of games we have been on.”

Dunfermline: Chairman Ross McArthur ‘hurt’ by malaise as boss Peter Grant reveals Thomas Meggle rapport

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]