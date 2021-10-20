Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peter Grant reveals Graham Dorrans injury timeline – but insists Dunfermline kid Paul Allan has the jersey

By Alan Temple
October 20 2021, 7.30am
Impending battle: Allan and Dorrans
Peter Grant has revealed that Graham Dorrans is ahead of schedule as he battles back from an ankle injury.

However, the Dunfermline boss admits the form of Paul Allan has ensured Dorrans’ return to the starting line-up is far from a foregone conclusion.

The former Dundee, Rangers and Scotland midfielder suffered the damage during the Pars’ hard-fought 1-1 Fife derby draw with Raith Rovers on September 29.

And while there is an outside chance he could feature in a light session in the coming days, Grant is more confident Dorrans will be back in training next week.

It is a positive outcome given the initial prognosis.

Comeback trail: Dorrans

“Graham has been struggling from the knock he got against Raith Rovers,” said Grant. “But he is getting there.

“He is still a little pinched on his ankle but is actually a lot closer than what we thought he would be.

“We thought it would be a lot longer.

“However, we are thinking that — if not this week — then he could be back next week for a return to training.”

Adept Allan

In Dorrans’ absence, 20-year-old Allan has shone.

He was a silver lining in an otherwise grim 1-0 defeat against Queen of the South and arguably man-of-the-match in Saturday’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock.

Despite only having three Championship starts under his belt, he has looked assured and capable in the heart of midfield.

“Paul [Allan] has been excellent,” lauded Grant. “He’s a young footballer I really like.

“I thought the group was maybe too young to make Paul that main core of things — but he’s proven he can play.

“Paul was up against very good players on Saturday — players with a lot of experience — and he handled himself very well.

Allan in action

“He produces passes that others don’t see in this division. I tip my hat to those who were coaching him prior to me, for that.”

As well as technical proficiency, Allan’s mentality shines through when one considers the Pars’ precarious plight; bottom of the league and without a victory.

“Absolutely, [his mental strength] it is massive,” added Grant. “You need to be willing to take the ball under pressure.

“You need to get on the ball and, even when you make mistakes, react well and help your teammates.

“He is a fantastic young professional and is taking a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.”

‘The biggest competition’

All of which means Dorrans faces a fight for his jersey upon his return.

“That’s football,” smiled Grant. “When opportunity knocks you need to be willing to grab it. I’m not surprised that Paul has done that.

“The biggest competition should be on the training pitch and, as always, it is up to someone else to knock him out of the side.”

Meanwhile, Grant is sweating over the fitness of Vytas Gaspuitis.

The Lithuania international was withdrawn in the closing stages against Killie and has not trained this week.

