How Ethan Ross transfer stunned Raith Rovers stars – as John McGlynn declares: ‘We mean business’

John McGlynn insists even Raith Rovers’ players were not immune to the shock of Ethan Ross’ arrival.

The Fife club managed to keep their ambitious swoop for the ex-Aberdeen youngster under wraps last week.

He officially penned a contract until 2024 last Thursday, with Rovers understood to have paid a five-figure development fee to the Dons.

And McGlynn is adamant the Raith players were just as thrilled as the supporters to see Ross — who spent the first half of last season on loan at Stark’s Park — return permanently.

“Ethan wanted to come back, having had such a good experience here last season,” said McGlynn.

“We managed to keep it pretty quiet and under the radar, to the point where our own players couldn’t believe it when we announced it on Thursday morning!

“It has given everyone a boost and there was a real buzz when he came in.”

McGlynn’s long-standing admiration for Ross is no secret.

If a move for the player had been viable during the close-season, it would be fair to surmise that Rovers would have pursued it.

However, Ross appeared destined for English football and, as the player explained to Courier Sport last week, he gained valuable experience on trial with various clubs.

But the pieces eventually fell into place for McGlynn to get his man.

And the Raith manager has praised the club’s fans for their contribution.

“We didn’t really receive much encouragement to pursue Ethan in the summer,” continued McGlynn. “We thought he would go down to England and he did spend some time down there, with a few clubs.

“But when lost Kai Fotheringham [to injury] and asked the question, thankfully everything fell into place.

“I can only thank the board of directors and all the fans who contribute on a monthly basis to the supporters’ player fund.

“Those people who put their hands in their pockets have helped to make that possible.

“And the length of the contract is a sign: we mean business.”

Blaise praise

Amid the eye-catching arrival of Ross, it would be easy to overlook Blaise Riley-Snow penning a contract extension which sees him remain with Rovers until the end of the season.

The towering Englishman joined Raith in the summer following a successful trial period.

Having spent the previous two-and-a-half years plying his trade in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City, his initial deal was until January.

However, Riley-Snow has impressed sufficiently in his 12 appearances to earn a new deal — and McGlynn has urged him to set his sights on a longer stay in Kirkcaldy.

“We are delighted that Blaise wanted to stay,” added McGlynn.

“You can see how grateful he is to have the opportunity to play for Raith Rovers.

“He is determined to prove himself and the platform is there for him to earn an even longer contract.”