Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

How Ethan Ross transfer stunned Raith Rovers stars – as John McGlynn declares: ‘We mean business’

By Alan Temple
October 21 2021, 7.30am
Ross and his new teammates
Ross and his new teammates

John McGlynn insists even Raith Rovers’ players were not immune to the shock of Ethan Ross’ arrival.

The Fife club managed to keep their ambitious swoop for the ex-Aberdeen youngster under wraps last week.

He officially penned a contract until 2024 last Thursday, with Rovers understood to have paid a five-figure development fee to the Dons.

And McGlynn is adamant the Raith players were just as thrilled as the supporters to see Ross — who spent the first half of last season on loan at Stark’s Park — return permanently.

Ross in action

“Ethan wanted to come back, having had such a good experience here last season,” said McGlynn.

“We managed to keep it pretty quiet and under the radar, to the point where our own players couldn’t believe it when we announced it on Thursday morning!

“It has given everyone a boost and there was a real buzz when he came in.”

McGlynn’s long-standing admiration for Ross is no secret.

If a move for the player had been viable during the close-season, it would be fair to surmise that Rovers would have pursued it.

However, Ross appeared destined for English football and, as the player explained to Courier Sport last week, he gained valuable experience on trial with various clubs.

But the pieces eventually fell into place for McGlynn to get his man.

And the Raith manager has praised the club’s fans for their contribution.

“We didn’t really receive much encouragement to pursue Ethan in the summer,” continued McGlynn. “We thought he would go down to England and he did spend some time down there, with a few clubs.

“But when lost Kai Fotheringham [to injury] and asked the question, thankfully everything fell into place.

“I can only thank the board of directors and all the fans who contribute on a monthly basis to the supporters’ player fund.

“Those people who put their hands in their pockets have helped to make that possible.

“And the length of the contract is a sign: we mean business.”

Blaise praise

Amid the eye-catching arrival of Ross, it would be easy to overlook Blaise Riley-Snow penning a contract extension which sees him remain with Rovers until the end of the season.

The towering Englishman joined Raith in the summer following a successful trial period.

Focus: Riley-Snow

Having spent the previous two-and-a-half years plying his trade in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City, his initial deal was until January.

However, Riley-Snow has impressed sufficiently in his 12 appearances to earn a new deal — and McGlynn has urged him to set his sights on a longer stay in Kirkcaldy.

“We are delighted that Blaise wanted to stay,” added McGlynn.

“You can see how grateful he is to have the opportunity to play for Raith Rovers.

“He is determined to prove himself and the platform is there for him to earn an even longer contract.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Aberdeen winger Ethan Ross dismisses ‘failure’ jibe following Raith Rovers switch and hails ‘eye-opening’ Southampton standards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]