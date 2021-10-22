First look: Raith Rovers ‘community hub’ edges closer as Stark’s Park plans are submitted to Fife Council

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans have been lodged with Fife Council for a new ‘Community Hub’ at Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park home.

The application has been made by Stark’s Park Property Ltd, a separate entity to the football club — albeit both are owned by Bangkok-based businessman John Sim.

The proposal would see a new structure built to the rear of the North Stand (The McDermid Stand), with access to the stadium and on-site parking included.

Rovers chiefs see the project as another key step towards modernising Stark’s Park and strengthening links with the people of Kirkcaldy.

Within the 32-page application — which includes detailed plans and a 3D drawing of the imagined site — it is stated that the hub would ‘promote engagement and encourage local interaction with the club for all ages.’

It continues: “The development is a much-needed addition to the stadium, given the importance of generating awareness of sporting activities and encouraging engagement in sport.”

Stark’s Park Property Ltd’s application was ‘validated’ by Fife Council earlier this month.

From that point, a decision regarding whether to grant approval to move forward with the project can take up to eight weeks to arrive.

Should it be deemed a ‘major application’, that time-scale could rise to four months.

Ambitious plans

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport last month, chief executive Karen Macartney outlined her desire to bring Rovers closer to the community — and the importance of Stark’s Park to that.

As well at the proposals for a community hub, Europe’s largest portable cabin — the Titan — is set to be installed on the Main Stand concourse, affording further hospitality options.

Macartney also stated: “The changing facilities will be renovated and there will be new, modern hospitality areas in the ground floor of the main stand, which will happen over the course of the next few years.”