From Christophe Berra to the Open University, Tom Lang embraces learning curves on and off the pitch at Raith Rovers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Whether on the training ground or his laptop, the lessons are coming thick and fast for Tom Lang.

And the Raith Rovers defender wouldn’t have it any other way.

Lang, 24, is relishing his latest crack at full-time football and, despite the onerous challenge of unseating Christophe Berra and Kyle Benedictus, is staking his claim for a starting berth admirably.

The former Rangers and Dunfermline defender has made five appearances for the Kirkcaldy club, including a stoic showing in Raith’s fine 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on October 2.

He is combining his footballing endeavours with undertaking an Open University degree in Sports, Fitness and Coaching during the evening.

Lang began that journey last year when he was playing part-time with Clyde and — while he intends to make his mark with the Rovers — it underlines a laudable willingness to look to the future.

“I’m still studying in the evenings…I’ve actually got my first essay of the semester due in a couple of week so I should probably make a start!” Lang laughed.

“I’ve got another four years left on that and, looking ahead, it just gives me a few avenues to consider after football.

“You hear so many stories of footballers retiring, not having a clue what to do and with nothing to fall back on.

“I don’t want to find myself in that situation.”

Experience

As he enjoys a university education at home, he is getting a football one from Christophe Berra.

The former Scotland and Hearts stopper has been reborn with Rovers this season and, as Lang candidly admits, ‘if you can’t learn from him then you are probably in the wrong game’.

“He’s a calm head and a leader in the dressing room,” continued Lang.

“Christophe has played at an incredible level — 41 caps for Scotland and so many games in England — and you pick up things in training every day.

“If I’m on the bench during games, I’m just watching Christophe and Benny [Kyle Benedictus]!

“You see so many little touches and movements that show their quality.

“They are top defenders and I’ve got a great relationship with them both.”

Opportunities

Yet, Lang could have been forgiven for succumbing to a sense of deja vu when a summer operation meant his time at Rovers started with two months on the sidelines.

That echoed the circumstances of his time with Fife rivals Dunfermline in 2019/20; Lang’s last stint in full-time football.

He ended up playing one game for the Pars and left after 16 months.

“I never really felt like I was going to get a chance at Dunfermline,” said Lang. “I got different vibes this time.

“The gaffer [John McGlynn] has been brilliant with me here.

“He was really honest — told me that the knee injury did set me back — but he has given me opportunities which I hope I’ve taken.”

Speaking ahead of today’s Championship showdown with leaders Inverness, Lang added: “Inverness deserve respect but it’s our job to find weaknesses to exploit.”