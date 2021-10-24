Scottish Cup third round: Angus derby, Raith Rovers rivalry and tough Dunfermline task as Dundee United star conducts draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath will host Forfar Athletic in a mouth-watering Angus derby and Raith Rovers will renew hostilities with Falkirk in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The draw was made on Sunday evening by Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

The Gayfield showdown be the first competitive meeting between the Lichties and Forfar since March 2019, when the sides were both in League One.

Rovers and Falkirk, meanwhile, will be crossing swords for the first time since the Fifers won promotion to the Championship on a points-per-game basis following the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

The full draw for the 2021-22 Scottish Cup Third Round, with fixtures to be played over the weekend of Saturday, 27 November. Which game gets your pick for tie of the round?#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/dC5J7z8eHV — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) October 24, 2021

With one point between the sides, the Bairns were adamant that, had the season been played to a finish, they could have overhauled John McGlynn’s men.

Another all-Championship tie sees Dunfermline travel to Partick Thistle — a repeat of Saturday afternoon’s showdown which ended 0-0.

Ambitious Kelty Hearts, who are unbeaten in League Two, will host Montrose. East Fife will travel to Banks O’ Dee and Brechin welcome Darvel to Glebe Park.

Ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, November 27.