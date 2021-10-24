Scottish Cup third round: Angus derby, Raith Rovers rivalry and tough Dunfermline task as Dundee United star conducts draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Cup third round: Angus derby, Raith Rovers rivalry and tough Dunfermline task as Dundee United star conducts draw

By Alan Temple
October 24 2021, 5.56pm
The prize
Arbroath will host Forfar Athletic in a mouth-watering Angus derby and Raith Rovers will renew hostilities with Falkirk in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

The draw was made on Sunday evening by Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew.

The Gayfield showdown be the first competitive meeting between the Lichties and Forfar since March 2019, when the sides were both in League One.

Rovers and Falkirk, meanwhile, will be crossing swords for the first time since the Fifers won promotion to the Championship on a points-per-game basis following the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

With one point between the sides, the Bairns were adamant that, had the season been played to a finish, they could have overhauled John McGlynn’s men.

Another all-Championship tie sees Dunfermline travel to Partick Thistle — a repeat of Saturday afternoon’s showdown which ended 0-0.

Ambitious Kelty Hearts, who are unbeaten in League Two, will host Montrose. East Fife will travel to Banks O’ Dee and Brechin welcome Darvel to Glebe Park.

Ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, November 27.

