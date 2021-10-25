Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers favourite Lewis Vaughan to undergo surgery following ACL injury

By Alan Temple
October 25 2021, 8.49am
Vaughan in action
Vaughan in action

Lewis Vaughan will undergo surgery this afternoon (Monday) as the Raith Rovers talisman once again embarks on the gruelling road to recovery.

Vaughan, 25, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his left knee in August and will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

It is the fourth such injury of his career but he remains determined to make another gutsy comeback. 

Vaughan will go under the knife in England before undertaking a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

Vaughan, after rippling the net earlier this season

Rovers and Vaughan are hopeful that the talented attacker could be back in action in time for the 2022/23 Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The luckless fans’ favourite returned last season from over a year out with his third ACL injury.

Vaughan looked back to his best when netting four times in his opening five matches of this campaign — he is the club’s second-top scorer this term — before the galling set-back.

Gutted Lewis Vaughan sends heartfelt social media message to Raith Rovers fans after devastating fourth cruciate injury

