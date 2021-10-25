Raith Rovers favourite Lewis Vaughan to undergo surgery following ACL injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lewis Vaughan will undergo surgery this afternoon (Monday) as the Raith Rovers talisman once again embarks on the gruelling road to recovery.

Vaughan, 25, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to his left knee in August and will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

It is the fourth such injury of his career but he remains determined to make another gutsy comeback.

Vaughan will go under the knife in England before undertaking a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

Rovers and Vaughan are hopeful that the talented attacker could be back in action in time for the 2022/23 Premier Sports Cup group stage.

The luckless fans’ favourite returned last season from over a year out with his third ACL injury.

Vaughan looked back to his best when netting four times in his opening five matches of this campaign — he is the club’s second-top scorer this term — before the galling set-back.