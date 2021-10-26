Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Albion Rovers boss Brian Reid a contender to replace Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath

By Eric Nicolson
October 26 2021, 10.04am Updated: October 26 2021, 3.22pm
Brian Reid is a contender for the Cowdenbeath manager's job.
Brian Reid has emerged as an early contender for the Cowdenbeath manager’s job, Courier Sport understands.

The former Rangers and Morton defender is currently in charge of the Blue Brazil’s League Two rivals, Albion Rovers.

And if Cowden do decide that Reid is their first choice to replace Gary Bollan, the Coatbridge club are sure to put up a fight to keep their boss.

Bollan departed Cowdenbeath ‘by mutual consent’ at the weekend following the Central Park side’s shock Scottish Cup defeat by Civil Service Strollers.

The Fifers lost 4-2 at home.

Cowden are three points adrift at the bottom of League Two and winless in all competitions since August 10.

Currently player/goalkeeping coach David McGurn has been placed in temporary charge.

Bollan was Cowdenbeath’s longest-serving manager since John Brownlie’s four-year reign ended in 1992 and saved them from falling out of the SPFL by defeating Cove Rangers in the 2018 pyramid play-off.

Reid has previously managed Ayr United and Stranraer.

Rovers are fourth points above Cowdenbeath.

