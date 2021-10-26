EXCLUSIVE: Albion Rovers boss Brian Reid a contender to replace Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brian Reid has emerged as an early contender for the Cowdenbeath manager’s job, Courier Sport understands.

The former Rangers and Morton defender is currently in charge of the Blue Brazil’s League Two rivals, Albion Rovers.

And if Cowden do decide that Reid is their first choice to replace Gary Bollan, the Coatbridge club are sure to put up a fight to keep their boss.

Bollan departed Cowdenbeath ‘by mutual consent’ at the weekend following the Central Park side’s shock Scottish Cup defeat by Civil Service Strollers.

The Fifers lost 4-2 at home.

Cowden are three points adrift at the bottom of League Two and winless in all competitions since August 10.

Currently player/goalkeeping coach David McGurn has been placed in temporary charge.

Bollan was Cowdenbeath’s longest-serving manager since John Brownlie’s four-year reign ended in 1992 and saved them from falling out of the SPFL by defeating Cove Rangers in the 2018 pyramid play-off.

Reid has previously managed Ayr United and Stranraer.

Rovers are fourth points above Cowdenbeath.