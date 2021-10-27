Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brad Spencer earns ‘Row Z’ quip as John McGlynn praises ‘vocal’ Raith Rovers derby backing

By Alan Temple
October 27 2021, 7.45am
Delirious: Rovers fans
John McGlynn has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly of Brad Spencer’s target practice during Raith Rovers training.

And the Stark’s Park boss is thrilled Spencer found his range in the nick of time to make himself a Fife derby hero.

The 25-year-old has been something of an unsung hero in recent weeks while the likes of Dario Zanatta, Dylan Tait and Aidan Connolly lap up richly-merited plaudits.

But Spencer enjoyed his moment in the spotlight against Dunfermline when he lashed home an 87th-minute leveller to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Rovers.

“It was a great strike and he definitely has that in the locker — but I see all of his shots and plenty go into Row Z too,” laughed McGlynn.

“It was a long way out and maybe the goalkeeper was a little bit unsighted. It went through a number of players, narrowly missing them, and bent in the corner.

“Brad has being doing really well. It was a pity that he had a [foot] injury earlier in the season, which brought about a little spell out of the team.

“But he was doing so well before that and he has got that form back.”

Scenes

Spencer’s heroics promoted wild celebrations in a sold-out away end, including a mini-pitch invasion among the delirious travelling faithful.

Boisterous Rovers fans spill onto the trackside area

“I need to thank the supporters for coming out in such numbers and for the vocal backing they gave us,” lauded McGlynn.

“Even when we were warming up before the game, they were singing throughout. That didn’t stop during the game.

“We were delighted to send them home happy.”

Grateful

Moreover, the draw was a valuable one in the context of an evening which saw Championship leaders Inverness beaten at home by Arbroath.

“From having nothing with a few minutes to go, you are naturally thankful and grateful to get that goal back and come away with a point,” he added.

“Looking at the league table and results, we can probably consider it a point gained and there are only four points between us and the teams at the top.

There’s long way to go, but I’m reasonably happy.”

Dunfermline 1-1 Raith Rovers: Brad Spencer brilliance cancels out Dom Thomas cracker in frantic Fife derby finale

