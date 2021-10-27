Brad Spencer earns ‘Row Z’ quip as John McGlynn praises ‘vocal’ Raith Rovers derby backing

An error occurred. Please try again.

John McGlynn has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly of Brad Spencer’s target practice during Raith Rovers training.

And the Stark’s Park boss is thrilled Spencer found his range in the nick of time to make himself a Fife derby hero.

The 25-year-old has been something of an unsung hero in recent weeks while the likes of Dario Zanatta, Dylan Tait and Aidan Connolly lap up richly-merited plaudits.

But Spencer enjoyed his moment in the spotlight against Dunfermline when he lashed home an 87th-minute leveller to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Rovers.

“It was a great strike and he definitely has that in the locker — but I see all of his shots and plenty go into Row Z too,” laughed McGlynn.

“It was a long way out and maybe the goalkeeper was a little bit unsighted. It went through a number of players, narrowly missing them, and bent in the corner.

“Brad has being doing really well. It was a pity that he had a [foot] injury earlier in the season, which brought about a little spell out of the team.

“But he was doing so well before that and he has got that form back.”

Scenes

Spencer’s heroics promoted wild celebrations in a sold-out away end, including a mini-pitch invasion among the delirious travelling faithful.

“I need to thank the supporters for coming out in such numbers and for the vocal backing they gave us,” lauded McGlynn.

“Even when we were warming up before the game, they were singing throughout. That didn’t stop during the game.

“We were delighted to send them home happy.”

Grateful

Moreover, the draw was a valuable one in the context of an evening which saw Championship leaders Inverness beaten at home by Arbroath.

“From having nothing with a few minutes to go, you are naturally thankful and grateful to get that goal back and come away with a point,” he added.

“Looking at the league table and results, we can probably consider it a point gained and there are only four points between us and the teams at the top.

“There’s long way to go, but I’m reasonably happy.”