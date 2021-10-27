3 Raith Rovers talking points as John McGlynn’s men go five unbeaten against Dunfermline for the first time in 61 YEARS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points as John McGlynn’s men go five unbeaten against Dunfermline for the first time in 61 YEARS

By Alan Temple
October 27 2021, 12.30pm Updated: October 27 2021, 12.35pm
Dramatic finale: Rovers
Dramatic finale: Rovers

Rarely has a draw felt more like a win.

With the clock ticking down to a galling defeat against Dunfermline, Raith Rovers showed gumption, persistence and — in the case of of Brad Spencer — brilliance to rescue a 1-1 stalemate.

The result sees Raith move to within four points of the Championship summit.

And Courier Sport was at East End Park to analyse the action.

Reigning in the Kingdom

When Dunfermline claimed the lead through Dom Thomas, the boisterous band of home fans in the North-West Stand made hay.

‘Wee team’ taunts were liberally lobbed in the direction of the Rovers supporters.

Delirium: Rovers fans

But that particular jibe rings hollow.

Sure, the Pars boast the historical achievements, sizeable stadium and make all the right noises regarding their lofty ambitions.

Yet, even Dunfermline fans must be sick of leaning on that old crutch while their team toils.

For the moment, Rovers are reigning in the Kingdom of Fife where it matters: on the pitch.

Tuesday night’s draw was Raith’s fifth game unbeaten against Dunfermline. They have lost just once in their last eight encounters with the Pars.

One must go back to 1960 — the denouement of a seven-game streak — for the last time the Kirkcaldy club enjoyed such a lengthy spell without defeat against their fierce foes.

The current run has included dumping Dunfermline out of the promotion playoffs last term (having finished above them in the table) and a 5-1 demolition at Stark’s Park.

Quite aside from the 12 points that separate them in the current Championship standings, Raith are quite obviously a better, more vibrant and effective team.

 

Football is transient and things can change swiftly, but there has scarcely been a more enjoyable time to be on the Rovers side of this rivalry.

Tom Lang impact

Making just his third league start of the season — and his first in a 4-4-2 formation — Tom Lang was outstanding.

He deputised manfully for the injured Kyle Benedictus, relishing the physical battle with Craig Wighton and cutting off the dangerous forward dashes of Kevin O’Hara at source.

Excellent: Lang

Lang dribbled out from the back on several occasions — no mean feat amid the whipping wind and rain, and general uptempo madness unfolding — and coolly picked out teammates.

A sumptuous 50-yard diagonal to Dario Zanatta in the first half was a particular highlight.

Lang has been patiently waiting for his opportunity and grasped it during one of the biggest games on the Rovers calendar.

Unsung hero

Few Rovers players are more deserving of their moment in the spotlight than Brad Spencer.

The classy midfielder started this season in fine fettle but saw his progress halted by a fractured foot in August; maddening misfortune.

However, Spencer has battled back to full fitness and is — without fanfare — playing his best football as a Rovers player.

He calmly circulates possession and spreads the play, is deceptively tenacious in the tackle and has a penchant for haring forward when the time is right in McGlynn’s ever-rotating midfield three.

A quality player.

Dunfermline 1-1 Raith Rovers: Brad Spencer brilliance cancels out Dom Thomas cracker in frantic Fife derby finale

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]