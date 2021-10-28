Raith Rovers ace Brad Spencer ‘gave a little back’ to Dunfermline fans after goal jibes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers star Brad Spencer admits he may have got a little ‘carried away’ after celebrating his last-gasp leveller in front of seething Dunfermline supporters.

Spencer was Rovers’ Fife derby hero, lashing a wonderful low drive beyond Owain Fon Williams with 88 minutes on the clock to rescue a 1-1 draw.

The former Kilmarnock and Forfar ace took great pleasure in cupping his ears in front of the Pars faithful — before sprinting across to soak up the adulation of the Rovers fans.

And Spencer confessed that the wild scenes were a little bit of payback after the Dunfermline supporters had taunted their Raith counter-parts following Dom Thomas’ opener.

“I think I maybe got a bit carried away,” laughed Spencer.

“I saw them celebrating towards our fans when they scored, so I thought: ‘I’ll give them a bit back’.

“Our fans are brilliant. Week-in, week-out, they come in their numbers and cheer loudly.

“On Tuesday, they did the same and it was good to get a goal in front of them.”

Battling qualities

The cathartic celebrations followed 90 minutes of graft and diligence.

Even by the standard of Fife derbies, the action was frenetic and physical.

Whipping wind and rain made for horrible conditions pitch-side.

And Spencer reckons Rovers — so widely praised for their attractive, attacking football — have proved they can handle the ugly side of the game when it is called for.

“We showed a different side of the team, similar to Saturday [1-1 draw against Inverness], when we went down to 10 men for 50 minutes,” continued Spencer.

“On Tuesday, we went a bit more direct in our play — more than we would usually like — but it’s good to know we can turn to that side if we need to.

“When the rain came down, it made it even uglier!

“These games are 200MPH and non-stop so it was good to emerge with a point.”

Reigning in the Kingdom?

As Courier Sport reported yesterday, Rovers now find themselves unbeaten in five consecutive matches against Dunfermline for the first time since 1982.

Asked whether Raith players feel like the top dogs in Fife, Spencer smiled: “I’ll bite my tongue on that one!

“The last couple of results — at our place and on Tuesday — have been draws, but before that we gave them a good defeat at Stark’s Park in the 5-1 game.

“Then beating them in the play-offs was good.

“But they’re a good team and I would say they don’t deserve to be down at the bottom of the league.”