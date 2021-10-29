Scot Gemmill ‘very excited’ by Aaron Pressley as Brentford striker eyes Scotland U21 debut where his dad starred for Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scot Gemmill proudly lined up alongside Steven Pressley in the dark blue of Scotland.

And he reckons Pressley’s son, Aaron, will be on the right track if he possesses his dad’s hunger and humility.

Pressley, 19, was an intriguing inclusion as Gemmill named his Scotland U21 squad to face Kazakhstan and Belgium at Tannadice next month.

The towering striker has notched four goals in 18 appearances for League One side AFC Wimbledon this term, thriving on loan from Brentford.

And he will hope to make his international debut at U21 level at the home of Dundee United, for whom Steven starred for three years.

“I’ve not met Aaron personally but, knowing his dad, I’m sure he’s grounded, humble but also very ambitious and hungry,” said Gemmill.

“He’s playing at a very good level, doing well and seeking to establish himself in the AFC Wimbledon team — which he has.

“This is a great opportunity for him.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and very excited to see what he can add to our team and our squad.”

Following in footsteps

Pressley Sr and Gemmill were named in several senior Scotland squads together, albeit they only played in same side twice.

“I was on my usual spot on the bench when he was playing,” laughed Gemmill.

As it happens, one of the two occasions they were on the pitch together was a 2-0 home defeat against Austria in 2003 which proved to be the last of Gemmill’s 26 caps.

Pressley would go on to represent his country 32 times before serving on the Scotland coaching staff during George Burley’s reign.

“I can relate to Aaron’s situation, having a famous father too,” added Gemmill, son of Scotland legend Archie.

“Without speaking for Aaron, my own opinion about having a famous father was: you don’t know any different.

“I don’t know what it’s like not to have a famous father!

“For me, it was perfectly normal. I loved it and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It definitely helped me become a footballer.”

Tannadice return

Among the elder Pressley’s achievements for United was helping the club back to the top-flight via a famous playoff win over Partick Thistle in 1995/96. He made 128 appearances for the Tangerines.

It would be rather fitting if the next step on Aaron’s journey takes place in Tayside.

It will be Scotland U21’s first trip to Tannadice since a 2-2 draw with Hungary in 2014, in which Callum McGregor and Ryan Fraser scored.

“I think I was at that game,” recalled Gemmill. “I was sitting behind one of the goals!

“It is fantastic to be able to take the team back to Dundee.

“We have arranged first-class facilities and we are going to a tremendous stadium — it will be a great experience for the players and staff.”