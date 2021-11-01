Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham emerges as Dunfermline managerial contender following German exploits

By Alan Temple
November 1 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 1 2021, 4.57pm
Fotheringham on the sidelines with Karlsruhe
Former Ingolstadt and Karlsruhe coach Mark Fotheringham has emerged as a contender to become the next Dunfermline boss.

The Pars have started the search for a new manager following the dismissal of Peter Grant on Sunday afternoon.

The East End Park hierarchy have promised a ‘fresh robust recruitment process’, having previously head-hunted Grant during the summer and not formally interviewed any other candidates.

And Courier Sport understands that former Celtic, Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Fotheringham could be in the running following a successful spell working in Germany.

Fotheringham, right, after winning promotion with Ingolstadt

Fotheringham, 38, served as assistant coach with Ingolstadt for the best part of three campaigns, helping Der Schanzer win promotion to the 2.Bundesliga last season.

However, he and manager Tomas Oral left the club during the summer after being unable to agree terms on extended contracts.

Fotheringham turned down the opportunity to replace Oral out of loyalty to his long-time gaffer.

German pedigree

Nevertheless, Fotheringham was considered a bright coaching prospect in Germany and, given he speaks the language fluently and is accustomed to working with a sporting director, he ticks several boxes at Dunfermline.

Fotheringham, left, during his Fulham days

The Fife outfit are under the ownership of Hamburg-based consortium DAFC Fussball GmbH.

Respected former St Pauli player and coach Thomas Meggle is the Pars’ sporting director and will have a close relationship with the next manager.

Fotheringham’s varied playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Anorthosis Famagusta, Freiburg and Fulham.

He also had a brief stint as assistant manager to Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath from 2017.

Next steps

However, Dunfermline remain in the early stages of weighing up applications for the post.

No appointment is expected to be made imminently.

The likes of Stewart Petrie, John Robertson and Kevin Rutkiewicz have been cited as early favourites by bookmakers.

Greg Shields, who was assistant to Grant, and first-team coach Steven Whittaker will oversee first-team matters until a replacement is found. Meggle will act in an advisory capacity.

Peter Grant: 6 defining moments of a dismal 156 DAYS as Dunfermline boss

