EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fotheringham emerges as Dunfermline managerial contender following German exploits

Former Ingolstadt and Karlsruhe coach Mark Fotheringham has emerged as a contender to become the next Dunfermline boss.

The Pars have started the search for a new manager following the dismissal of Peter Grant on Sunday afternoon.

The East End Park hierarchy have promised a ‘fresh robust recruitment process’, having previously head-hunted Grant during the summer and not formally interviewed any other candidates.

And Courier Sport understands that former Celtic, Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Fotheringham could be in the running following a successful spell working in Germany.

Fotheringham, 38, served as assistant coach with Ingolstadt for the best part of three campaigns, helping Der Schanzer win promotion to the 2.Bundesliga last season.

However, he and manager Tomas Oral left the club during the summer after being unable to agree terms on extended contracts.

Fotheringham turned down the opportunity to replace Oral out of loyalty to his long-time gaffer.

German pedigree

Nevertheless, Fotheringham was considered a bright coaching prospect in Germany and, given he speaks the language fluently and is accustomed to working with a sporting director, he ticks several boxes at Dunfermline.

The Fife outfit are under the ownership of Hamburg-based consortium DAFC Fussball GmbH.

Respected former St Pauli player and coach Thomas Meggle is the Pars’ sporting director and will have a close relationship with the next manager.

Fotheringham’s varied playing career saw him turn out for the likes of Anorthosis Famagusta, Freiburg and Fulham.

He also had a brief stint as assistant manager to Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath from 2017.

Next steps

However, Dunfermline remain in the early stages of weighing up applications for the post.

No appointment is expected to be made imminently.

The likes of Stewart Petrie, John Robertson and Kevin Rutkiewicz have been cited as early favourites by bookmakers.

Greg Shields, who was assistant to Grant, and first-team coach Steven Whittaker will oversee first-team matters until a replacement is found. Meggle will act in an advisory capacity.