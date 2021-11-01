Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Dario Zanatta bamboozles backlines and John McGlynn awaits Brad Spencer injury verdict

By Alan Temple
November 1 2021, 5.15pm
Six games, four wins and two draws.

Throw in the marquee capture of Ethan Ross and Raith Rovers can toast an outstanding October.

Saturday’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ayr United brought the curtain down on a magnificent month, with Rovers remaining just four points off the summit of the Championship.

Here, Courier Sport analyses the talking points following another satisfying afternoon at Stark’s Park.

Rinse and repeat

We have gone from a fleeting sense of deja vu to full-scale Groundhog Day.

Dario Zanatta has found himself a trademark strike and, for all opponents know exactly what the Canadian flyer intends, they are helpless to stop it.

The dip of the shoulder; the cut inside from the left; the sumptuous curling finish into the far corner.

Even the SPFL’s official Twitter account joked that such a finish should renamed ‘the Zanatta’.

The former Hearts and Alloa forward has rippled the net eight times this season, just one shy of his best-ever total for a single term.

This is his breakout campaign and, at 24 years of age, Zanatta still has time to fulfil the raw potential many saw as he emerged through the ranks with the Jambos.

Getting back to that manner of goal, it is worth saluting Liam Dick.

For all the temptation is to cry ‘just don’t let Zanatta cut inside’, Dick’s constant, tireless overlaps sow the seed of doubt in the mind of defenders.

The very definition of an unsung hero.

Readying Ross

Ethan Ross’ first start since returning to Rovers came amid the hustle-bustle for a ferocious Fife derby in midweek.

The tempo was incessant and the conditions were woeful; a tough scenario in which Ross was asked to play the ‘No.10’ role.

On Saturday, however, the former Aberdeen kid was far more effective. He found pockets of space, surged forward and dragged bodies away from Zanatta.

His arrival has allowed Rovers to utilise more of a 4-2-3-1 formation rather than a 4-3-3, affording them an additional creative threat in fixtures they expect to dominate.

Most hearteningly of all, he found the net.

Ross’ glancing header to break the deadlock was delicate and precise, having intelligently manufactured a yard of space in a crowded box.

Knowing he will only get fitter and more effective is an exciting prospect for the Rovers faithful.

A waiting game

The only negative on Saturday was a hamstring injury sustained by Brad Spencer.

He was withdrawn moments after half-time, with McGlynn later noting: “We hope we’ve caught that early enough.”

The timeframe of his absence will become clear in the next 24 hours.

Without Spencer, Rovers failed to exert the same dominance, albeit fatigue following a blockbuster first 45 minutes and a derby in midweek could also be considered factors in that.

Nevertheless, there is no doubting Spencer’s importance to this Raith side.

Alongside Dylan Tait, they provide tenacity, turnovers and metronomic control of possession.

McGlynn will have his fingers crossed that Spencer is back sooner rather than later.

