Frankie Musonda buoyed by ‘really good week’ as Raith Rovers favourite eyes first appearance in SEVEN MONTHS

By Alan Temple
November 4 2021, 7.30am
Frankie Musonda celebrates scoring for Raith last term
Frankie Musonda is edging closer to his first appearance in seven months as the Raith Rovers defender hits full gear in training.

Musonda, 23, has been on the Rovers bench for recent outings against Dunfermline and Ayr United, having recovered from a serious knee injury and a subsequent quad complaint.

But boss John McGlynn admits his introduction would have been ‘an emergency’ measure.

However, the former Luton Town youngster has stepped up his comeback this week, playing a full part in Rovers’ gruelling Monday and Tuesday sessions.

Should there be no set-backs as the week progresses, Musonda will be knocking at the door for minutes when Raith travel to Queen of the South on Saturday.

Hopeful: McGlynn

McGlynn, however, has warned that the versatile Englishman faces a battle to regain his place in a Rovers side currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run.

“Frankie has been on the bench a couple of times, more for an emergency situation — at East End Park, he was there if we needed him,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“Although he had been in training at that point, he wasn’t quite at the level of everyone else.

“But this has been a really good week for Frankie.

“Although we have only done the Monday and Tuesday sessions, Frankie got two full, positive days in training.

“We’ll be off on Wednesday and then another tough day on Thursday. Friday is then fairly light.

“He needs that proper, full week’s training under his belt. The fact we are on our way to that is really positive.

“However, the team is doing well and Frankie will have a challenge to get in the team — but I’m sure he’ll embrace that and be keen to take his opportunity when it comes along.”

