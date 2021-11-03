Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee United and Partick Thistle man Scott Paterson set to join Cowdenbeath as assistant to Maurice Ross

By Sean Hamilton
November 3 2021, 6.28pm
Scott Paterson is set to become No. 2 to Maurice Ross at Cowdenbeath.
Scott Paterson is set to join Cowdenbeath as assistant to new manager Maurice Ross.

Ross was announced by the Blue Brazil as successor to Gary Bollan on Tuesday – and the former Rangers and Scotland star has wasted no time in moving for a right hand man.

Courier Sport understands ex-Dundee United and Partick Thistle star – and former Jags assistant manager – Paterson should be in place by the weekend’s derby clash with Kelty Hearts.

Scott Paterson in action for Dundee United in 2002.

Cowdenbeath currently sit bottom of League Two and are winless in 11 matches.

Paterson’s coaching career has included stints at Livingston – alongside former Cowdenbeath manager Bollan – and Partick Thistle, where he was assistant to Alan Archibald for five years.

Scott Paterson (left) was long-time assistant to ex-Partick Thistle boss – and current Jags No. 2 – Alan Archibald.

As a player, he spent two years at Graeme Souness’ Liverpool after winning a move from Cove Rangers aged 19, before spells at Bristol City, Cardiff City, Carlisle United, Cambridge United and Plymouth Argyle.

Paterson returned to Scotland with Peterhead in 2000 and served Ross County, Greenock Morton, Partick Thistle, Dundee United, St Johnstone and Gretna before finishing his career back at Cove.

