EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee United and Partick Thistle man Scott Paterson set to join Cowdenbeath as assistant to Maurice Ross

Scott Paterson is set to join Cowdenbeath as assistant to new manager Maurice Ross.

Ross was announced by the Blue Brazil as successor to Gary Bollan on Tuesday – and the former Rangers and Scotland star has wasted no time in moving for a right hand man.

Courier Sport understands ex-Dundee United and Partick Thistle star – and former Jags assistant manager – Paterson should be in place by the weekend’s derby clash with Kelty Hearts.

Cowdenbeath currently sit bottom of League Two and are winless in 11 matches.

Paterson’s coaching career has included stints at Livingston – alongside former Cowdenbeath manager Bollan – and Partick Thistle, where he was assistant to Alan Archibald for five years.

As a player, he spent two years at Graeme Souness’ Liverpool after winning a move from Cove Rangers aged 19, before spells at Bristol City, Cardiff City, Carlisle United, Cambridge United and Plymouth Argyle.

Paterson returned to Scotland with Peterhead in 2000 and served Ross County, Greenock Morton, Partick Thistle, Dundee United, St Johnstone and Gretna before finishing his career back at Cove.