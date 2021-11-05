John Robertson breaks silence on Dunfermline job links as Inverness sporting director refuses to rule out managerial return

An error occurred. Please try again.

John Robertson admits he would not rule out a return to the dugout, but insists any approach for his services must be done ‘respectfully’.

The Dunfermline board could turn to the Hearts legend — a popular choice among many Pars’ fans — as a replacement for Peter Grant, who lost his job on Sunday with the Pars sitting bottom of the Championship after 12 games.

Robertson is currently Inverness’ sporting director; a role he has occupied since May after being granted compassionate leave in February when he was manager of the Highland club.

Caley were sitting just outside the Championship play-offs when the 57-year-old vacated the post nine months ago.

Robertson also led them to a second-placed finish in the curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

However, given how the club have supported the former Jambos manager on and off the pitch, Robertson has made it clear he is not actively looking for a path back into management.

Asked whether he would be keen on the Dunfermline post, Robertson said: “It is irrelevant because they have not asked.

“I am not going to go out there and say ‘I want this, that and the next thing’.

“People know who I am and they know where I am.

“But they have to be hugely respectful and do things the right way, that’s all I am saying to it.

“I am not touting myself out there. That’s not for me. That’s not the way I am.

“I am an employee of Inverness and until anyone tells me differently, they will get everything I have got.”

Robertson took his first steps into management with Inverness in 2002.

He then bossed Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife before returning to Caley in 2017.

He added: “Inverness were fantastic with me when I was not too well, they were tremendous.

“I am fiercely loyal to them in that respect.

“But people have to understand, as a manager or a head coach — unless you are a top one like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Antonio Conte or Pep Guardiola — you cannot pick and choose when you get into management.

“You have to be asked. Someone has to want you. And no one has asked if I want to do that.

“If anyone wants to talk to me, they will have to talk to the club [Inverness] and see what the club are thinking.

“I never rule anything in and I never rule anything out.”

Robertson added: “I have been looked after tremendously by Inverness and I cannot thank Scot Gardiner [chief executive], chairman Ross Morrison and the rest of the board enough for their support.

“I did have a difficult time and they were loyal to me.”