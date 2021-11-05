JIM SPENCE: Dunfermline’s German owners must appoint right manager – or risk years in the doldrums

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline must get their new managerial appointment spot on.

The prospect of a club with the Pars’ potential and infrastructure dropping into League One is grim; just look at their great rivals Falkirk and the trauma they’ve endured in their descent down the leagues.

With the club rooted at the bottom of the Championship, the new boss must quickly stabilise and start the rebuild for a tilt at promotion next season.

They’re already 19 points adrift of leaders Inverness and so far behind the leading pack that anyone wondering about the Pars catching up would soon find folk wearing white coats chapping their door.

The only way is up? Why the Dunfermline Athletic job remains a mouth-watering vacancy amid deluge of applications https://t.co/7RrKDpXWo2 pic.twitter.com/yYyBHc6lPp — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) November 3, 2021

It’s a desperate situation for a club which has a stadium and fan base worthy of the top league.

The Pars’ German owners must get this appointment right – or East End Park could be in the doldrums for years.

The new man has to galvanise a squad which is without a win in 12 league games, has scored just nine goals and conceded 20.

The job demands someone with ambition, drive and desire.

I’d like to say the only way for the Pars is up but a glance at the table shows clearly that they could still fall much further unless they absolutely nail this appointment.

Dundee United face another top keeper this weekend in Craig Gordon, having been thwarted last week by Zander Clark.

The aggressive pace and play of Ilmari Niskanen and Peter Pawlett when introduced in the second half last Saturday surely means the pair will start at Tynecastle.

United boss Tam Courts made four changes against St Johnstone but the questions he asked of the players he gave starting berths to were answered negatively.

It was a calculated gamble which didn’t pay off, but risk assessment and risk taking aren’t exact sciences and the manager smartly recalibrated at the start of the second half.

His swift remedial action was rewarded by an instant increase in tempo and only a fabulous performance from Clark stopped United scoring.

Courts is a quick learner.

That second half confirmed to him which players offer the best chance of beating Hearts.

I suspect he also learned which players aren’t up to the task.

James McPake got the result his players were due him at St Mirren after the Ross County hammering.

Just his luck then that, in trying to put a mini run together, Celtic now come calling off the back of a good European win.

McPake says dropping big names isn’t a problem for him and ditching Griffiths and Cummings last week – and Charlie Adam previously – proves that.

Warning shot

Ultimately, poor results mean it’s the manager’s neck on the chopping block and when he’s shown belief in the players that he’s brought to the club they can have few complaints when their under par performances see them benched.

It’s a tall order to take anything from the visit of Celtic but the Dundee boss has fired a warning shot across the bows of his players.

Only their very best is good enough.

If they can’t deliver that then they’re letting down their manager, the fans, and themselves.