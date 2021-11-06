Dunfermline 1-3 Morton: Life after Peter Grant begins in defeat as winless Pars face reality of relegation battle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Life after Peter Grant began in dismal fashion for Dunfermline as Morton romped to a 3-1 victory at East End Park.

Under the charge of interim co-managers Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker, the Pars are now four points adrift of Queen of the South at the foot of the Championship.

It appears increasingly likely that the next manager faces a nerve-shredding battle against relegation after Gary Oliver’s double and a Gozie Ugwu strike put the hosts to the sword.

Dunfermline, who found the net through Matty Todd, remain the only side in the SPFL without a league win.

Ringing the changes

Shields and Whittaker wasted no time in putting their stamp on the Pars side, ringing the changes and switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Vytas Gaspuitis, Dan Pybus and Nikolay Todorov all dropped out from the side which lost 4-2 against Arbroath last weekend.

Mark Connolly, Kai Kennedy and, most intriguingly, 20-year-old Todd all started.

The latter had played just 18 minutes this term prior to lining up against Morton.

Todd’s moment

However, Morton punctured any semblance of positivity after 12 minutes.

Oliver collected a fine low pass from Ugwu on the edge of the box before lashing a low finish beyond Owain Fon Williams.

The Pars’ response was gutsy.

Kennedy flashed a shot narrowly wide and Kevin O’Hara glanced a header over the bar.

And the hosts bagged the leveller when O’Hara’s wonderful in-swinging delivery was headed home by Todd.

Bad to worse

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle was in attendance at East End Park as the Fife club search for Grant’s successor — and he saw the visitors reclaim the lead early in the second half.

A deep corner was headed back across the face of goal by Alan Lithgow and Ugwu smashed the ball into the roof of the net from two yards out.

As the Pars again sought parity, a magnificent block by Oisin McEntee denied O’Hara an equaliser.

Craig Wighton then headed a Kennedy corner over the bar, before a Mark Connolly effort was cleared off the line.

And Morton made the game safe when Oliver slotted home a penalty-kick after Connolly had blocked a Lewis McGrattan drive with his arm.

The former Hearts striker has scored 10 goals in his last 21 outings against Dunfermline.

Managerless Dunfermline are now five points adrift of guaranteed safety.