Dunfermline 1-3 Morton: Life after Peter Grant begins in defeat as winless Pars face reality of relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline 1-3 Morton: Life after Peter Grant begins in defeat as winless Pars face reality of relegation battle

By Alan Temple
November 6 2021, 5.09pm Updated: November 6 2021, 7.51pm
Gutted: Shields
Gutted: Shields

Life after Peter Grant began in dismal fashion for Dunfermline as Morton romped to a 3-1 victory at East End Park.

Under the charge of interim co-managers Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker, the Pars are now four points adrift of Queen of the South at the foot of the Championship.

It appears increasingly likely that the next manager faces a nerve-shredding battle against relegation after Gary Oliver’s double and a Gozie Ugwu strike put the hosts to the sword.

Dunfermline, who found the net through Matty Todd, remain the only side in the SPFL without a league win.

Ringing the changes

Shields and Whittaker wasted no time in putting their stamp on the Pars side, ringing the changes and switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Vytas Gaspuitis, Dan Pybus and Nikolay Todorov all dropped out from the side which lost 4-2 against Arbroath last weekend.

Mark Connolly, Kai Kennedy and, most intriguingly, 20-year-old Todd all started.

The latter had played just 18 minutes this term prior to lining up against Morton.

Todd’s moment

However, Morton punctured any semblance of positivity after 12 minutes.

Oliver collected a fine low pass from Ugwu on the edge of the box before lashing a low finish beyond Owain Fon Williams.

Silver lining: Todd scored his first Dunfermline goal

The Pars’ response was gutsy.

Kennedy flashed a shot narrowly wide and Kevin O’Hara glanced a header over the bar.

And the hosts bagged the leveller when O’Hara’s wonderful in-swinging delivery was headed home by Todd.

Bad to worse

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle was in attendance at East End Park as the Fife club search for Grant’s successor — and he saw the visitors reclaim the lead early in the second half.

A deep corner was headed back across the face of goal by Alan Lithgow and Ugwu smashed the ball into the roof of the net from two yards out.

As the Pars again sought parity, a magnificent block by Oisin McEntee denied O’Hara an equaliser.

Impact: Ugwu

Craig Wighton then headed a Kennedy corner over the bar, before a Mark Connolly effort was cleared off the line.

And Morton made the game safe when Oliver slotted home a penalty-kick after Connolly had blocked a Lewis McGrattan drive with his arm.

The former Hearts striker has scored 10 goals in his last 21 outings against Dunfermline.

Managerless Dunfermline are now five points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Steven Whittaker: Dunfermline are in a relegation ‘dogfight’ — and the players need to find answers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier