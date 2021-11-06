Steven Whittaker: Dunfermline are in a relegation ‘dogfight’ — and the players need to find answers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Steven Whittaker: Dunfermline are in a relegation ‘dogfight’ — and the players need to find answers

By Alan Temple
November 6 2021, 6.30pm
Realistic: Whittaker
Realistic: Whittaker

Steven Whittaker admits Dunfermline are now firmly embroiled in a scrap for survival after being cut four points adrift at the foot of the Championship.

Few in the Pars dressing room expected a relegation battle when they signed on for the Peter Grant revolution during the summer.

But 13 winless league games later, Grant has been dismissed and the table makes grim reading.

Under the charge of interim co-managers Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields, Dunfermline slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Morton at East End Park.

“We are massively aware that we are in a dogfight right now and we need every together to get out of it,” said Whittaker.

“I’m sure the players didn’t think that [a relegation battle] would be the case, but I’m pretty sure they are aware of it now.

“That’s what is being said in the dressing room and they know they need to roll their sleeves up to get results.

“They are all gutted and asking the right questions, but they need to come up with the answers; together, we need to find the answers.”

Accountability

Morton claimed victory through Gary Oliver’s brace and a close-range strike from ex-Par Gozie Ugwu.

A first-ever Dunfermline goal from Matty Todd — and, indeed, the youngster’s overall performance — was a faint silver lining on a grim afternoon.

However, the hosts were made to pay for woeful defending.

Pars coach: Whittaker

“Our job is to win games and get out of the position we are in and that wasn’t achieved,” continued the former Hibs, Rangers and Scotland defender.

“Regardless of some of the good play we had in the first half, it counts for nothing.

“We can have all the ball and all the nice play but it comes down to that grit and determination to do the right things at the right time. We got caught short on that.

“The boys are in the dressing room holding themselves accountable and they know it’s not good enough.”

Dunfermline 1-3 Morton: Life after Peter Grant begins in defeat as winless Pars face reality of relegation battle

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]