Injured Graham Dorrans making Dunfermline presence felt as Pars scorer hails ‘second to none’ experience of ex-Dundee and Rangers man

Matty Todd has lauded the nurturing influence of Graham Dorrans and Steven Whittaker after netting his first ever Dunfermline goal.

Todd, 20, was a bright spark for the Pars in an otherwise galling 3-1 defeat against fellow Championship strugglers Morton.

Making his first start of the season for the Fifers, Todd was energetic, progressive and bagged a clinical close-range header in the first half.

And he was full of praise for the vastly experienced Dorrans, who is seeking to make his presence felt behind the scenes despite being sidelined with an ankle complaint.

Interim co-manager Whittaker is also a long-time admirer of Todd’s talent.

“Graham Dorrans is someone I can ask for advice,” said Todd.

“You can lean on his shoulder, ask him questions and he is always there for help.

“He is a great help behind the scenes with all the boys and his experience on the park is second to none. I am grateful for that.

“And ever since Steven [Whittaker] came to the club last summer, it has been great working with him. He is someone who has shown faith in me.

“I was just excited to be back involved with the boys. They were great with me all week.”

Surreal

Todd admits he was at a loss regarding how to celebrate after dispatching a bullet header beyond Jack Hamilton, converting a super Kevin O’Hara delivery.

A clenched fist up to his proud parents in the Main Stand sufficed and, while the goal was ultimately futile, it was a landmark moment for the Fife Elite Football Academy graduate.

Another disappointing afternoon for the Pars, but wonderful moment for young Matty Todd He and fellow Fife Elite Football Academy graduate Paul Allan impressed, and his goal was richly merited

“I didn’t have a clue what to do when the ball went in the net,” he added. “It was a great moment and, I hope, a really proud moment for my family.”

Midfielder Todd should also nurse plenty of pride that he lined up alongside another Dunfermline youth product Paul Allan at the base of Dunfermline’s 4-2-3-1.

In an afternoon which saw many experienced and supposedly more pivotal players underperform, the duo were solid and not overawed by the Pars’ precarious position.

It is the first time the pair have started together in a senior fixture — and was a decade in the making.

“I have a vague memory of first playing alongside Paul [Allan], it could be ten years ago!” recalled Todd.

“I would have been 10 years old!

“So, I was delighted that it was Paul alongside me. We have a great friendship outside of football as well as inside the group.”

Hollow

However, Todd concedes that his maiden strike felt rather hollow after the Pars succumbed to yet another damaging defeat.

Dunfermline are now five points adrift of guaranteed safety in the Championship and remain the only side in the SPFL without a league win.

“The first-half performance was probably one of our best of the season but we have to keep that going,” added Todd. “We have to put in a display for the full 90 minutes and pick up points — quickly.”