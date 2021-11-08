Andy Robertson: Liverpool star arrives for Scotland duty as calls for Jurgen Klopp to drop ex-Dundee United man grow

An error occurred. Please try again.

There will never be a more significant career crossroads for Andy Robertson than the released by Celtic/answering the phones at Hampden episode.

Certainly not one that garners equivalent column inches and social media attention.

‘life at this age with no money is rubbish #needajob’ is a Tweet that will have life long after Robertson hangs up his boots.

life at this age is rubbish with no money #needajob — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 18, 2012

From Queen’s Park to Dundee United, Dundee United to Hull City, Hull City to Liverpool, Liverpool player to multiple medal-winning legend and the ‘best left back in the world’ tag – Parkhead rejection was the beginning of the steepest career rise Scottish football has probably ever known.

The Scotland captain and Hall of Famer, who has led his country to a major championship for the first time in over 20 years, could announce retirement today and be peerless in terms of his generation of footballers north of the border.

Maybe even back to the 1980s.

In that context, describing any subsequent crossroads as significant comes with a very large asterisk.

That is the reality, though.

Liverpool first team place under threat

On his return to Anfield after the international break, Robertson will be faced with far and away the most serious test of his status as automatic first choice Liverpool left-back.

He was one of the stars of the Reds’ title season and the victorious Champions League campaign that preceded it.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the ammunition for the celebrated front three from the right and Robertson from the left, Jurgen Klopp’s full-backs were as influential as any in the game.

Their assist numbers were astonishing.

Last season was different.

Alexander-Arnold’s form was patchy but Robertson’s was even more concerning.

A lot of that could be attributed to Liverpool’s centre-back injury woes.

There isn’t a defender whose individual performances wouldn’t suffer under those volatile circumstances.

Like the rest of the defenders who weren’t sidelined, Robertson deserves credit for arresting Liverpool’s unprecedented decline and ensuring the team stopped the bleeding in time to finish in the top four.

There were no medals but that was quite an accomplishment.

Mixed bag this season

The freakish 2020/21 campaign, and Robertson’s part in it, can legitimately be boxed off.

His displays this season, in a team faring much better, are attracting far more scrutiny and criticism.

The made-for-Twitter highlights reel of feisty exchanges with opponents and Old Trafford soundbites keep coming.

And there have been a few vintage Robertson performances as well.

But the consistency of old isn’t there.

Accuracy of distribution, energy in his press and positional awareness have all been issues.

You don’t have to dig too deep to find a logical explanation.

Robertson is playing like a tired footballer.

Undroppable in any match that mattered since he broke into the Liverpool first team over three years ago, the 27-year-old was THE constant when that centre-back calamity was taking a grip at Anfield.

Tag a European Championships on to the end of last season and it is no shock that fatigue – mental and physical – has become relevant.

Robertson looks like a player whose game-time needs managed.

Greek rival emerges

The good news for Liverpool, and the bad news for the man himself, is he now has a genuine rival for his position.

Kostas Tsimikas has barely put a foot wrong when given a chance by Klopp – the victory over Atletico Madrid being the stand-out display.

And despite the fact Robertson was just a few days ago described as still ‘the best left-back in the world’ by his manager, most Liverpool supporters believe the Greek international has earned more starts.

It was a feeling reinforced by events at the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

Andy Robertson, as good as hes been for klopp hes not been at the races for a good while now. He was their best player tonight. He must be shot of confidence. — ramon (@19mon86) November 7, 2021

Probably for the first time as a Scotland player, Robertson, much like team-mates John McGinn and Scott McTominay, is coming into a national camp searching for form rather than seeking to maintain it.

The battle between this one and the next in March (hopefully for World Cup play-offs) will be making sure things haven’t slipped even further and he’s trying to win his club place back.