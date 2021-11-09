How Newcastle and Leicester stars helped Frankie Musonda through injury hell as Raith Rovers ace insists fans made him feel “10 feet tall”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Newcastle and Leicester stars helped Frankie Musonda through injury hell as Raith Rovers ace insists fans made him feel “10 feet tall”

By Alan Temple
November 9 2021, 12.00pm Updated: November 9 2021, 12.39pm
Comeback kid: Frankie Musonda
Frankie Musonda has thanked English Premier League stars James Justin and Jamal Lewis for their support — and equipment — during his seven-month injury hell.

Musonda, 23, made his long-awaited Raith Rovers comeback in Saturday’s gutsy 1-1 draw at Queen of the South; a ninth game unbeaten for the Fifers.

It was the defender’s first outing since suffering a serious knee injury in April.

The initial set-back — a damaged kneecap — required surgery and, having completed a gruelling rehabilitation programme, a niggling quad complaint followed.

Reflecting on his long road to recovery, Musonda owes a debt of gratitude to former Luton Town teammates Justin and Lewis, now at Leicester City and Newcastle respectively.

Neither man is a stranger to fitness woes and both were only ever a phone-call away.

Jamal Lewis scampers away from Chelsea superstar Timo Werner

“James [Justin] is coming back from a knee injury as well,” Musonda told Courier Sport.

“We are at similar stages in our recovery and have been talking every week, supporting each other.

“Jamal Lewis down at Newcastle is another one of my closest friends.

“Jamal has given me so much advice and has even sent me some extra equipment! He sent up a couple of machines that I couldn’t get hold of for my rehab.

“That was incredibly kind of him.

“Speaking to other players who have gone through this is invaluable. They can tell you if certain things are normal, or how long it took them to get past a certain stage.

“I remember looking at my knee after the operation — you lose so much muscle — and thinking: ‘How am I going to get from this to playing again?’

“I didn’t recognise my own leg.

Justin and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

“But Jamal, especially, has had a couple of injuries and if I’m feeling a bit too sorry for myself, he’s always ready to say ‘just get on with it, you’ll be fine!’

“And he was right.”

Fan gratitude

Mum Fleur and girlfriend Sophie were the ‘softer touch’ support away from football.

Strength and conditioning specialist Cameron Ross is name-checked along with the Stark’s Park coaching staff and Musonda’s teammates.

But perhaps the most fulsome tribute is saved for the supporters.

Musonda in action on derby day against Dunfermline

“I’m not sure the supporters will ever realise how important they have been,” fans’ favourite Musonda continued.

There were dark times and moments I felt down.

“I’ve gone to games to support the team and felt upset about the situation, then the fans have picked me up.

“I still think about a match at Cappielow when I was just walking round to take my seat and all the supporters were there in the corner cheering me and singing my name.

“They made me feel like I’ve not been forgotten.

“The messages online; supporters applauding me when I was warming up; people who have said nice things at games — it has meant the world to me. It makes you feel 10 feet tall.”

‘We know what we are capable of’

Musonda, right, helped Raith beat Hearts at Tynecastle in January

Now fit and hungry, Musonda is a man looking to make up for lost time.

Injury robbed him of a crack at the playoffs last season but, with Rovers three points off the summit of the Championship, he may just find himself in the promotion shake-up this year.

“We know what we are capable of and the potential we have,” added Musonda. “We fancy ourselves against anyone.

“But it’s about not getting too high or too low and — now more than ever — I’m going to appreciate being involved and battling for a first-team place.”

