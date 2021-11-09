How Newcastle and Leicester stars helped Frankie Musonda through injury hell as Raith Rovers ace insists fans made him feel “10 feet tall”

An error occurred. Please try again.

Frankie Musonda has thanked English Premier League stars James Justin and Jamal Lewis for their support — and equipment — during his seven-month injury hell.

Musonda, 23, made his long-awaited Raith Rovers comeback in Saturday’s gutsy 1-1 draw at Queen of the South; a ninth game unbeaten for the Fifers.

It was the defender’s first outing since suffering a serious knee injury in April.

The initial set-back — a damaged kneecap — required surgery and, having completed a gruelling rehabilitation programme, a niggling quad complaint followed.

Reflecting on his long road to recovery, Musonda owes a debt of gratitude to former Luton Town teammates Justin and Lewis, now at Leicester City and Newcastle respectively.

Neither man is a stranger to fitness woes and both were only ever a phone-call away.

“James [Justin] is coming back from a knee injury as well,” Musonda told Courier Sport.

“We are at similar stages in our recovery and have been talking every week, supporting each other.

“Jamal Lewis down at Newcastle is another one of my closest friends.

“Jamal has given me so much advice and has even sent me some extra equipment! He sent up a couple of machines that I couldn’t get hold of for my rehab.

“That was incredibly kind of him.

“Speaking to other players who have gone through this is invaluable. They can tell you if certain things are normal, or how long it took them to get past a certain stage.

“I remember looking at my knee after the operation — you lose so much muscle — and thinking: ‘How am I going to get from this to playing again?’

“I didn’t recognise my own leg.

“But Jamal, especially, has had a couple of injuries and if I’m feeling a bit too sorry for myself, he’s always ready to say ‘just get on with it, you’ll be fine!’

“And he was right.”

Fan gratitude

Mum Fleur and girlfriend Sophie were the ‘softer touch’ support away from football.

Strength and conditioning specialist Cameron Ross is name-checked along with the Stark’s Park coaching staff and Musonda’s teammates.

But perhaps the most fulsome tribute is saved for the supporters.

“I’m not sure the supporters will ever realise how important they have been,” fans’ favourite Musonda continued.

“There were dark times and moments I felt down.

“I’ve gone to games to support the team and felt upset about the situation, then the fans have picked me up.

“I still think about a match at Cappielow when I was just walking round to take my seat and all the supporters were there in the corner cheering me and singing my name.

“They made me feel like I’ve not been forgotten.

“The messages online; supporters applauding me when I was warming up; people who have said nice things at games — it has meant the world to me. It makes you feel 10 feet tall.”

‘We know what we are capable of’

Now fit and hungry, Musonda is a man looking to make up for lost time.

Injury robbed him of a crack at the playoffs last season but, with Rovers three points off the summit of the Championship, he may just find himself in the promotion shake-up this year.

“We know what we are capable of and the potential we have,” added Musonda. “We fancy ourselves against anyone.

“But it’s about not getting too high or too low and — now more than ever — I’m going to appreciate being involved and battling for a first-team place.”