Nicky Low in Arbroath injury boost but fans’ favourite warned he won’t ‘walk straight back into team’

By Ewan Smith
November 9 2021, 12.58pm
Nicky Low is determined to bounce back to full fitness at Arbroath
Nicky Low is determined to bounce back to full fitness at Arbroath

Nicky Low has offered Arbroath a major boost with the news that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Low has been out of action for Red Lichties since leaving Gayfield on crutches after their 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock in September.

He rejoined his Red Lichties team-mates for the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton and will resume light training next week.

Nicky Low is keen to celebrate with the Arbroath fans again

Ex-Dundee star Low is now targeting a return to the Arbroath team in early December.

The return of the fans’ favourite will be a major boost to the Gayfield side who are in third.

They are three points off the top after losing just twice in 13 Championship games.

Nicky Low to ‘fight for Arbroath place’

But Low has been warned he won’t find it easy to break back into the Arbroath team.

“It will be great to see Nicky back playing football,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“He’s been working very hard on his recovery and has been doing sessions with a physio in Greenock to speed up the process.

“He was with the squad at the weekend and we hope he’ll be back out running on Monday.

“We’re hoping he’ll be back fully fit within three weeks.

“That’s a big boost but the team has been doing very well in his absence so he’s not going to find it easy to walk straight back in.”

Dick Campbell: Paul Reid appointment underlines Arbroath ambition

Meanwhile, Campbell has praised Arbroath’s ambition following the appointment of Paul Reid as the club’s new commercial director.

Reid left his post at Dundee United after 21 years at Tannadice and began his new role on Monday.

Campbell has been friends with Reid for over 20 years through the after-dinner speaker network.

Paul Reid is ready to make a big impression at Arbroath

“Everyone is talking about how well it’s going on the park,” said Campbell. “My players are working their socks off but we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“But off the park the club is making big strides. It’s a tremendous coup to get someone of Paul’s stature and experience at Arbroath.”

Paul Reid: Dundee United was my life for 22 years but I can’t wait to get started at first love Arbroath

