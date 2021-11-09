Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell Scotland hopes raised as Steve Clarke’s assistant John Carver plans MLS play-off trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell Scotland hopes raised as Steve Clarke’s assistant John Carver plans MLS play-off trip

By Eric Nicolson
November 9 2021, 10.27pm
Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell are on the Scotland radar, says John Carver.

Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell have had their Scotland hopes raised by coach John Carver.

And Steve Clarke’s assistant might even fly out to watch the two former Dundee United stars go head-to-head in their MLS play-off later this month.

Gauld has helped take Vancouver Whitecaps beyond the regular season for the first time in several years with a string of man-of-the-match displays, while Sporting Kansas City captain Russell was the joint top-scorer in the league on 15 goals.

Both men were overlooked for Scotland’s final two Group F World Cup qualifiers.

But Carver, head coach of Toronto over a decade ago, insists that it isn’t a case of ‘out of sight, out of mind’ for the pair.

And the last-16 one-off clash in Kansas on November 20 could be put in his diary.

“Let me tell you, I’ve got a close affinity to the MLS because I’ve worked out there,” said the Englishman.

“I know both players really well.

“I think it was after the last camp, Vancouver were playing Kansas and I jokingly said that I might go across – but I was actually going on holiday to Portugal instead!

“But, we’re watching them all the time.

“I look at them all the time and the two guys are definitely, definitely, in our thoughts.

“They are definitely in Steve’s thoughts and mine.

“They keep scoring goals, so there’s no reason why not.

“If you’re scoring goals, and it’s something we’ve not been good at over a period of time, then you have to take these guys into consideration.

“So, they are definitely on the radar. That’s for sure.

“They’re playing against each other again in the play-offs? So that might be a little trip for me, then!”

Andy Robertson: Liverpool star arrives for Scotland duty as calls for Jurgen Klopp to drop ex-Dundee United man grow