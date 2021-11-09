Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Souttar gets Scotland reward for refusing to ‘crumble’ after injury set-backs

By Eric Nicolson
November 9 2021, 10.30pm
John Souttar during Scotland's training session in Spain.

Hearts defender John Souttar will want to prove to the Scotland management team over the next week his football talent is of international standard.

But in coach John Carver’s eyes, he has already shown his mental strength is beyond question.

And the former Dundee United centre-back’s call-up for a World Cup qualifying double-header is a fitting reward for refusing to “crumble” when serious injuries kept knocking him down.

“I actually met John for the first time during my first Scotland camp a year ago,” said Carver.

“He was recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

“We were talking about it today and I said: ‘It must be difficult coming back from two’ and he said: ‘John, it’s actually been three.’

“Now, it would be difficult enough coming back from two, but he’s had three.

“To come back from that, doesn’t that show you something about his personality and his character?

“To work his way back into the team, it’s brilliant for John.

“I remember seeing him earlier in the season – against St Mirren – and he played well in the game.

“We were obviously concerned about his conditioning. He was coming back from these serious injuries.

“But when I watched him on Saturday you could tell he’d fully recovered, he was in a good position. I think he’s played almost every game.

“He was outstanding again on Saturday.

“So that’s a testament to his character and his professionalism.

“I think if you’re out for so long, with so many serious injuries, it can be a lonely place.

“If you’re not strong mentally you can crumble.

“But John’s obviously a strong character and that’s why, like I say, he’s done ever so well. He’s one of the stars at Hearts, that’s for sure.”

