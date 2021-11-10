Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Chris Hamilton: Arbroath love is helping mend my broken Hearts

By Ewan Smith
November 10 2021, 12.15pm
Chris Hamilton is loving life at Arbroath right now
Arbroath loan star Chris Hamilton will end his 12-year association with Hearts as his contract expires in the summer.

Hamilton, 20, has been with Hearts since the age of eight and turned out for the Edinburgh side once – at the age of 16 – against Kilmarnock in 2018.

But he accepts his time is up at with the Tynecastle club as he prepares to seek a new adventure.

At the moment that adventure is at high-flying Championship side Arbroath, where he has been man-of-the-match in two of the last three games.

And the images of him celebrating a last-gasp equaliser at Hamilton with his jubilant Red Lichties team-mates, sum up how he feels right now.

The love from Arbroath is helping Hamilton mend his broken Hearts.

“It will be difficult for me leaving Hearts,” said defender Hamilton. “I’ve been with the club for 12 years but it’s inevitable that I will finish my time there in the summer.

“That’s something I’ve been slowly coming to terms with. I need to be ready for what come next.

“What will that be? I don’t know right now and I’m trying not to think about it.

“I know that I have to fully focus on Arbroath and I’m loving my time there right now.

“You can see how we celebrate as a team. It all means so much to us.

“We are one big unit – the fans, players, management and the board.

“You could see that by the way the players celebrated with Bobby Linn a few weeks ago.

“Everyone was delighted to see him get a goal.

“We also had great celebrations in Inverness and Hamilton. I loved celebrating in front of my dad.

“The manager is driving the team ethos. He is big on everyone who is attached to the club feeling like they are part of the team.”

Chris Hamilton: Arbroath is a social club

Chris Hamilton applauding Arbroath fans at Inverness

The Arbroath players connection with the fans is not just evident on the park but off it too.

Every Saturday night, without fail, a large section of the Arbroath team post about their games on social media.

They see it as a duty to engage with fans, with Joel Nouble determined to respond to every single message he receives.

“I’ve had quite a few messages off fans since I joined Arbroath,” added Hamilton.

“They have been brilliant with me and they are turning out in big numbers to support us home and away.

 

“It doesn’t take much to engage with them on social media but I know it means a lot to them.

“We are all in this together and there will be times when we really need their backing.

“We will hit a bad spell but the closer we are as a club, the easier it will be to pull through it.

