John Hughes appointed new Dunfermline Athletic manager

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline have named John Hughes as their new manager.

Hughes, 57, has penned a contract until the summer of 2023 following a ‘unanimous’ decision from the Pars board.

The former Hibernian, Falkirk and Inverness boss succeeds Peter Grant, who was dismissed following 156 days at the helm.

Hughes, whose most recent position was at Ross County — preserving the Highlanders’ Premiership status last term — takes over a Dunfermline side at the bottom of the Championship.

They are five points adrift of guaranteed safety ahead of Saturday afternoon’s visit to Inverness.

Courier Sport understands that Hughes will be in attendance at the Caledonian Stadium but will not take charge.

Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields will oversee the crucial clash as the Pars pursue their first league win of the campaign at the 14th time of asking.

Hughes, who has also bossed Hartlepool and Livingston, won the First Division title and Challenge Cup while in charge of the Bairns and reached the 2009 Scottish Cup final.

He won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015.

The biggest black mark on Hughes’ managerial record was an ill-fated stint across Fife with Raith Rovers, suffering relegation from the Championship in 2017.

A Dunfermline statement read: “Two candidates performed especially well at interview.

“However, it was the unanimous decision of the Board that John Hughes, by virtue of his previous experience and leadership qualities was the man we should appoint to help us stabilise our club’s position in the SPFL Championship, and take us further forward.”