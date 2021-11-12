Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

John Hughes appointed new Dunfermline Athletic manager

By Alan Temple
November 12 2021, 10.28am Updated: November 12 2021, 12.20pm
New man: Hughes
New man: Hughes

Dunfermline have named John Hughes as their new manager.

Hughes, 57, has penned a contract until the summer of 2023 following a ‘unanimous’ decision from the Pars board.

The former Hibernian, Falkirk and Inverness boss succeeds Peter Grant, who was dismissed following 156 days at the helm.

Hughes, whose most recent position was at Ross County — preserving the Highlanders’ Premiership status last term — takes over a Dunfermline side at the bottom of the Championship.

Hughes, left, with sporting director Thomas Meggle

They are five points adrift of guaranteed safety ahead of Saturday afternoon’s visit to Inverness.

Courier Sport understands that Hughes will be in attendance at the Caledonian Stadium but will not take charge.

Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields will oversee the crucial clash as the Pars pursue their first league win of the campaign at the 14th time of asking.

Hughes, who has also bossed Hartlepool and Livingston, won the First Division title and Challenge Cup while in charge of the Bairns and reached the 2009 Scottish Cup final.

Chairman Ross McArthur, left, and Hughes

He won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015.

The biggest black mark on Hughes’ managerial record was an ill-fated stint across Fife with Raith Rovers, suffering relegation from the Championship in 2017.

A Dunfermline statement read: “Two candidates performed especially well at interview.

“However, it was the unanimous decision of the Board that John Hughes, by virtue of his previous experience and leadership qualities was the man we should appoint to help us stabilise our club’s position in the SPFL Championship, and take us further forward.”

