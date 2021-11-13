Thomas Meggle hails ‘fighter’ John Hughes as Dunfermline sporting director reveals plans for supporter summit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thomas Meggle insists Championship survival is the sole priority for Dunfermline under new boss John Hughes.

The Pars started the season with grand plans for a title challenge with Peter Grant at the helm.

However, Grant’s dire 156-day reign has resulted in the Fifers sitting rock-bottom of the second tier, five points adrift of guaranteed safety.

As such, the Dunfermline sporting director has charged Hughes with pulling off a great escape — just as he did with Ross County in the Premiership last term.

“The club is in a quite difficult situation and until the end of the season there is only one objective: to avoid relegation,” said Meggle.

“That is the reason we determined the profile and searched for a stabiliser who can give us a high probability to stay in the Championship.

“Confidence is quite low in the team and he [Hughes] is enthusiastic; a guy who is a motivator.

“That is an important criteria to give the players their confidence back.

“I was impressed at how he handled the interview process; a great person and a fighter.

“He was a fighter on the pitch and now he will fight for the club — together with me, the players and fans.

“And under the right pre-conditions, he can be the guy who develops the team to a better performance next season.”

Standout candidate

A Dunfermline statement on Friday confirmed that the Pars narrowed their search for Grant’s successor down to two standout candidates.

However, Hughes was the board’s ‘unanimous’ choice.

“We had many applications to be manager,” continued Meggle. “Dunfermline is an interesting club for many managers.

“Other candidates were targeted and we prepared a long list and decided who we take for the interview.

“We decided to only interview a few managers and find out who was the right person for the job.”

‘Responsible people’

Meanwhile, Meggle — a member of the Pars’ ownership group DAFC Fussball GmbH — has confirmed an intention to meet supporters.

“There might be some questions for John and we will try to organise a meeting as soon as possible,” the former St Pauli star told Dunfermline’s official website.

“It is important at this stage because I think many fans have questions to the responsible people at the football club.”