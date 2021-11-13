Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Benedictus makes selection admission as Raith Rovers captain recalls epic 4-4 with Hamilton

By Alan Temple
November 13 2021, 8.30am
Skipper: Benedictus
Kyle Benedictus does not expect to walk straight back into the Raith Rovers team.

And the Stark’s Park skipper reckons that is exactly how it should be.

Benedictus, 29, has missed Rovers last three outings after sustaining a hamstring injury in a hard fought 1-1 draw against Inverness last month.

Tom Lang has shone in his absence and, despite getting a full week’s training under his belt, Benedictus would have no qualms about the former Rangers kid retaining his place.

“I don’t expect to play — I’m not the type of player who expects to walk into the team just because I’m fit,” Benedictus told Courier Sport.

Impact: Lang

The boys have been going well at the back and if I don’t play, I’ll be the first to wish them well.

“If I need to come in, then I’ll be ready to play my part, but Tom Lang had to wait for his chance and he has done brilliantly.

“With myself and Ross Matthews back, but having to battle and wait for our chance, just shows the depth and competition we have at the Rovers now.”

Opportunity

Benedictus’ praise for Lang is fulsome.

The powerful centre-half failed to make the grade and Ibrox and was given few chances to shine in a subsequent stint at Dunfermline.

However, he is justifying his early promise at Rovers this term, mirroring the likes of Aaron Connolly and Dario Zanatta.

“A lot of people forget that Tom is still only 24 and you can see that he is going to have a really good time at Rovers,” continued Benedictus. “He is capable of stepping up a level.

Another centre-back option: Musonda

“He is a strong, aggressive, athletic boy. He talks on the pitch and I had no qualms about him coming into the side.

“This is the strongest competition at centre-half I’ve ever experienced here.

“That keeps us on our toes and ensures that, whoever plays, they will be sharp and ready to do a job.”

Title tilt

With Rovers just three points off the summit of the Championship and on a nine-game unbeaten run, Benedictus returns to the fold at a mouth-watering moment for the Fifers.

“This league is there for anyone to go and take,” continued Benedictus. “There’s no Hearts in the league this year, and you’ve had Rangers, Hibs, Dundee United and Dundee in previous seasons.

“We know Kilmarnock are favourites — rightly so — but we believe we have as good a chance as anyone in this league.”

Rovers’ trip to Lanarkshire is a repeat of Scottish football’s most remarkable fixture this term, when Rovers blew a 4-0 lead in the space of 25 minutes to draw 4-4 on the opening day of the Championship season.

“People will never forget that game — that’s fair to say,” added Benedictus.

“You’ll probably never see that happen again, but you just need to learn your lessons.

“We’ll be looking to stamp our authority on the game and see the job through this time.”

