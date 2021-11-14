John Hughes brings ‘fun and entertainment’ to Dunfermline as Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker futures become clear

An error occurred. Please try again.

Greg Shields is adamant fun, rather than fury, was at the heart of John Hughes’ half-time intervention which helped Dunfermline to a 2-1 victory against Inverness.

Shields and Steven Whittaker deserve the lions’ share of credit for the Pars’ maiden Championship win of the campaign.

The duo served as interim co-managers following the departure of Peter Grant, prepared the team and delivered a gutsy team selection, including starts for Lewis McCann and Graham Dorrans.

However, Shields was first to credit the immediate impact of Hughes, who watched the majority of the match from the director’s box — but made his presence felt at the break.

“The manager gave Steven and I our place on Saturday, and he let us talk,” said Shields.

“However, he brought that individual touch of tapping people on the shoulders and having a bit of fun with them.

“When you are two or three months down and haven’t won, sometimes you forget to have that fun.

“I know we are at the bottom of the league and it’s tough, but he is such a big character and he’s been there and done this before.

“Sometimes players just need to hear a different voice and that’s what he was doing at half-time with a few of them.

“It was a good learning curve for me, just listening to him.”

That’s Entertainment

Indeed, Hughes’ impact around the club was instant following his appointment on Friday.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-1 win. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 (Footage: @ICTFC) pic.twitter.com/WqChEDss2L — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) November 14, 2021

The former Hibernian and Raith Rovers boss is a bombastic, infectious character and has already sought to lift the mood in Fife.

“With John coming in on Friday, that has a massive impact on the group,” added Shields.

“He is a big character, has a lot of experience and is someone the players thrive from.

“It’s been an entertaining couple of days, that’s for sure, and sometimes that’s all it needs.”

Soft touch?

After an own goal by Danny Devine and a solo stunner from Dom Thomas cancelled out Billy McKay’s opener, the Pars navigated nervy closing stages.

Owain fon Williams made key saves and Josh Edwards cleared a late header off the line.

A team described as a ‘soft touch’ during Hughes’ first interview with internal club media were anything but on Saturday.

“They had that little bit of passion, character, grit,” lauded Shields, who heralded McCann and Kevin O’Hara with leading from the front.

“Maybe that’s not been the case in weeks prior. Something changed on Saturday; something clicked in our favour.”

New coaching team

Meanwhile, Shields and Whittaker — who will deservedly go down as the men who finally ended Dunfermline’s dismal winless streak — will remain as part of Hughes’ coaching set-up.

“We are delighted to be part of it,” added Shields. “We’ve got a really close relationship with these players and continuity helps.

“So we’ll be here for John, if he needs to know anything about the players from prior and we’ll fully support him.”