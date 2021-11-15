Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

What can Dunfermline expect from John Hughes? ‘Teacher’, character, taskmaster

By Alan Temple
November 15 2021, 8.00am
Hughes addresses his new charges pre-match
Hughes addresses his new charges pre-match

Owain fon Williams insists there is a studious ‘teacher’ and tough taskmaster behind the bombastic facade of new Dunfermline manager John Hughes.

The Wales internationalist is perfectly placed to offer insight, having been signed by ‘Yogi’ for Inverness in the summer of 2015.

He spent the subsequent campaign as Hughes’ first-choice stopper with the Caley Jags prior to the experienced coach leaving the Highlands a year later.

And, while fon Williams expects the former Hibs gaffer to lift spirits and put smiles on faces, he has urged onlookers not to be fooled by Hughes’ inimitable public demeanour.

Fon Williams challenges his opposite number, Mark Ridgers, during a fraught, gutsy finale

“He’s a teacher; a real tactician,” lauded the Pars keeper ahead of Hughes’ first training session on Monday morning.

“It’s like an education that he delivers.

“He doesn’t leave any stones unturned and goes through everything with a fine-tooth comb.

“It’s not going to be easy — I know his levels, work ethic and expectations.

“They are very high and you’ve got to work your socks off to get to those levels. But when you do reach those levels, you play very good football.”

110%

Hughes has already made his presence felt following his appointment last Friday.

Although Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields were in charge for Saturday’s 2-1 win against Inverness, the 57-year-old dashed down to the away dressing room at half-time.

Shields revealed that Hughes sought to lift spirits with the Pars trailing 1-0 to a Billy McKay strike.

And the turnaround after the break was stark, with a Danny Devine own goal and Dom Thomas’ curler securing a first league win at the 14th time of asking.

“He’s a massive character and that can influence a dressing room from the get-go, which it has,” continued fon Williams.

“The manager was about at half-time. That was great and you can see how much he cares. When he is involved with something, he is 110 per cent in. That’s the character he is.”

‘A kick up the backside’

Togetherness: The Pars

Indeed, Hughes may have already played something of a psychological masterstroke by telling Dunfermline players that the perception of them within Scottish football was a ‘laughing stock’ and ‘soft touch’.

Yet they were gutsy, organised and resilient in the Highlands.

“It’s not a bad thing to give someone the fear — a poke and a kick up the backside, to look in the mirror a little bit,” he added.

“No-one likes to be called soft and we certainly weren’t soft against Inverness.

“We fought until the very last kick. We had to due to the amount of balls being pumped into the box.”

