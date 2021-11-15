Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: Could Scotland U21 call come for Stark’s Park starlets?

By Alan Temple
November 15 2021, 12.00pm Updated: November 15 2021, 2.08pm
In-form: Ross
Raith Rovers extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to ten following a sensational 3-0 win at Hamilton on Saturday.

John McGlynn’s in-form Rovers are now clear in second spot in the Championship, just three points adrift of title favourites Kilmarnock.

Courier Sport assesses the talking points as a feel-good factor sweeps through Stark’s Park.

Dare to dream of Scotland recognition

Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait should be on the radar of Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Tait, 19, has already made 74 senior appearances, impressing sufficiently to earn a six-figure switch to Hibernian, from whom he is on loan until January.

His industry, maturity and consistency is remarkable for a teenager and he is already training with the Easter Road outfit on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Hibs-bound: Tait

Ross, meanwhile, has scored three goals in six appearances since rejoining Raith in October.

He is thriving in the ‘No.10’ role and has added efficiency in the final third to his previously mercurial moments of inspiration.

Ross has represented Scotland at U17, U18 and U19 level and, given Gemmill has shown a willingness to look to the Championship to select on-loan Dunfermline winger Kai Kennedy, he merits consideration.

Back to their best

The most impressive thing about Rovers’ recent unbeaten run? The fact that, for the most part, they have not been at their best.

Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald was inspired in a 1-1 draw at Queen of the South.

Stalemates against Dunfermline and Inverness were attritional.

A late onslaught was survived in their home win against Ayr. A breathless 3-2 victory against Partick Thistle could have ended 5-5.

Just to name a few.

But this team will not be beaten. Raith have built upon the silky soccer of last season and added a cast-iron desire to avoid defeat.

However, Rovers were back to their best on Saturday.

They blew Accies away in the first half, with Ethon Varian ruffling feathers in attack, allowing the attacking midfield trio of Ross, Dario Zanatta and Aidan Connolly to run riot.

Reghan Tumilty, yet again, was a force of nature down the right.

This was the vintage Raith of last term — but with added steel.

Long-awaited clean sheet

That clean sheet in North Lanarkshire will be treasured by boss John McGlynn.

Even amid a fine unbeaten run, a sequence of nine matches without a shut-out is just the sort of statistic that eats away at the perfectionist coach.

Satisfied: McGlynn

So, for all Rovers were irresistible in the opening 45, their sensible, professional approach after the break was similarly laudable.

The full-backs held back, the midfield kept its shape and Tom Lang and Christophe Berra dealt capably with fleeting moments of Accies adventure.

In the context of blowing a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 against the same side on the opening day of the Championship season, that ‘nil’ beside Hamilton’s name was sweet for Raith.

Happy travels

Raith Rovers have only lost on the road once in seven Championship away days.

Four of those fixtures have been wins, including a statement triumph against league leaders Kilmarnock.

For reference, Rovers won six away matches in the entirety of their regular league campaign last term.

Home or away, the Kirkcaldy club have nothing to fear. This is a bona fide title challenge.

